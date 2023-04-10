A fire danger warning has been issued for the area on Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m. CDT.

The Red Flag Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, points to expected hot air temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds.

Temperatures near 86 degrees are expected Tuesday afternoon, with humidity as low as 10%. Southwest winds blowing 15 to 25 mph are also expected on Tuesday, with gusts up to 35 mph.

“Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be difficult to control,” reads the warning. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”