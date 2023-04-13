A fire that originated in McCann Canyon in Cherry County had burned approximately 7,040 acres of canyon and grassland and was 60% contained as of noon on Thursday.

The fire died down more than expected on Wednesday night according to a press release from Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

“The operational focus . . . remains on the string of canyons along the Niobrara River” read the release. “The grassland where the fire originally began remains under control and firefighters are patrolling for hotspots.”

The suspected origin of the fire was a burn pile in McCann Canyon, directly north of McKelvie National Forest.

A fire 15 miles north of Burwell in Garfield County was 100% contained on Wednesday after burning 6,000 acres. Called the Lowry Fire, its origin was a controlled burn on Monday.

Burwell volunteer fire Dept. was assisted by Arrow Aviation, which conducted 10 water drops to control the fire, according to an update on the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) website at nema.nebraska.gov. Two injuries were reported in this fire, but details about the injuries were not available.

A controlled burn that got out of hand at Rock Creek State Recreation Area is blamed for a fire that had burned 2,600 acres by Wednesday evening. This fire near Fairbury, in southeast Nebraska, was 65% contained Thursday morning. Firefighters were assisted by Nebraska National Guard, with a UH-60 helicopter and drone support.

Fighting the McCann Canyon Fire, firefighters from Kilgore, Cody and Valentine were assisted by Nebraska National Guard, which had dropped 19,000 gallons of water in 25 loads by the end of the day on Wednesday, using UH 60 Blackhawks and CH 47 helicopters.

Nebraska State Patrol was using drones to take aerial photos to assess the fire situation.

An estimated three ranches were impacted but no homes were destroyed according NEMA.

The Village of Kilgore was evacuated for a time on Tuesday out of caution, according to a story in Nebraska Examiner. “NEMA liaison Chris Schroeder said local first responders stopped the blaze two miles south of town and no structures were lost.” The story is online at nebraskaexaminer.com/briefs/wildfire-season-starting-early-with-three-major-fires-burning-across-nebraska/

Fire season, used to begin in July and extend into autumn, but now is considered to be year round, said Jody Fawl of NEMA, as reported by the Examiner.

“In 2022, Fawl said, major wildfires were reported in each month of the year — a year that turned out to be the second worst for wildfires in state history,” after 2012. About 200,000 acres burned in the state in 2022 and 502,000 acres in 2012, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

Gov. Jim Pillen has authorized the state to bring on the single engine air tanker (SEAT) in April rather than the usual start date of July, according to the NEMA press release. The SEAT arrived in Valentine on Wednesday, and may be called to drop retardant on the McCann Canyon Fire.

Last year the SEAT also began service in April due to the early start of wildland fires in the state.