Despite a bit of moisture on Thursday afternoon, there remains a fire risk through the weekend.
A hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon said, “Fire weather concerns increase this weekend across much of western and north central Nebraska, with low humidity and gusty northerly wind anticipated.”
The hazardous weather outlook was issued for the following counties: Lincoln, Chase, Hayes, Frontier, Deuel, Keith, Perkins, Garden, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler, Sheridan, Cherry, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt.