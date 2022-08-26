First-half outburst carries No. 1 St. Pat's in renewal of rivalry with Cambridge

St. Pat's renewed a classic prep football rivalry on Friday night and the Irish turned in a highlight-filled first-half performance.

The Irish, ranked No. 1 in D1 in the Omaha World-Herald's state poll, scored on seven of its eight possessions through the first two quarters in a 55-28 win over Cambridge.

"I thought our kids did everything that we asked of them," Irish assistant coach Brent Aufdenkamp said. "They executed the game plan. (Cambridge) threw us some wrinkles defensively that we weren't expecting but our kids responded. I thought in the first half our kids literally did everything we could ask of them."

Junior Jackson Roberts rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns and also returned a punt 63 yards for another score to lead the Irish (2-0) before being pulled at the break along with the other Irish starters.

"Jackson's a really talented athlete, but if you watch us, we've got a few other guys who also can share some of that limelight," St. Pat's assistant coach Aufdenkamp said. "Then we've got a veteran group up front (on the offensive line). Those guys have played a lot of football and they're going to keep getting better."

St. Pat's home opener marked the program's first matchup against the Trojans since 2015. The two programs were regular season opponents for roughly two decades and also met in a Class C2 postseason game seven times between 2000 and 2013.

"This is one of those (rivalries) we used to tell our kids, 'This makes us better whether we win or lose.' Playing a program like Cambridge, that's what high school football is about. For about 20 years it was a great, great annual showdown and we're glad to see it again."

Kohan Grindle had touchdown receptions of 51 and 17 yards for the Trojans (0-1) and also scored on a 46-yard run in the fourth quarter.

It's the second time in three years that St. Pat's has opened a season 2-0. The Irish will look to build on that start next week with a matchup against Hi-Line in Eustis.

The Irish rolled up 145 yards of offense and four touchdowns on 14 snaps in the first quarter, and also got the special teams score from Roberts to build a 35-0 lead.

Roberts had touchdown runs of 8-and 31 yards, and quarterback Sam Troshynski scored from the 2. Sophomore Jaxson Knisley also went 73-yards for another score on his first carry of the game

Troshynski connected with Will Moats for a 37-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-18 play in the second quarter to extend the cushion.

The Irish also got touchdown runs From Roberts and James Heirigs of 16 and 3 yards, respectively, to build a 55-8 lead at the half.

"That's what we talk about that, 'if it's not your night, it's somebody else's.," Aufdenkamp said of St. Pat's multiple offensive weapons. "Everbody brings chips to the party. Everybody contributes and antes up when it's their turn. We thought the kids really focused tonight right out of the gate and that's what you need to do against a good ballclub."