A connection that could save a life: September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

She says that’s simply not the case.

“What we’ve found from people who have attempted and survived is that they are saying that had somebody acknowledged my pain I was in, then I probably would not have attempted,” Krajewski said. “By reaching out and even simply acknowledging them — ‘I see you; you’re going through a lot. I’m sorry that you’re going through a lot. I see you’ — gives someone hope, and by having hope, you’re not going to feel hopeless.”

She also encouraged people to consider the way they react when someone shares thoughts of suicide.

“The worst thing you can do is ... say, ‘Don’t do that, that’s stupid.’ Well, all you’ve done now is reinforced that they shouldn’t tell anybody,” Krajewski said.

Your co-worker’s car

If you noticed a co-worker walking to work when they normally drove, what would you do?

You might ask them what’s going on, but if they told you their car was broken, you probably wouldn’t feel obligated to fix it.

Krajewski uses this example to explain one thing that she observes often when it comes to suicide.