A look at the early days of the Telegraph, and the untold story of its first proprietor

An unfortunate end

Though the modern Telegraph has long been politically independent, we still agree wholeheartedly with McNulty’s “salutatory” in his first North Platte issue:

“A journal is ever an index of the locality from whence it issues, it reflects the enterprise and prosperity of its community, and (it) is considered reliable, as in truth it must be, in that capacity by the public. ...

“In other (nonpolitical) matters it will be our aim to make The Telegraph worthy (of) the appellation of ‘newspaper’ in the true sense of the word. All matters of local import, and the news of the day, will be presented as fully as possible in its columns.

“Having said as much, we ask that a return value be given by the public in the shape of a living support.”

McNulty did well enough to buy out James Ray’s Republican subscription list. And thanks to the Sidney paper he left behind, we know he was a witness to the preparations for launching “Buffalo Bill’s Wild West.”