A look at the early days of the Telegraph, and the untold story of its first proprietor

Happy birthday to us — twice!
We’re a bit early in marking this year’s 140th anniversary of our founding on April 14, 1881. But three days from now, we’ll celebrate the 125th anniversary of our first issue as a six-day daily newspaper.
You’ll read more about that event on Wednesday, along with the story of Harvey W. Hill, who launched our daily edition on March 24, 1896, and the daily papers that failed before ours succeeded.
But as we contemplated our birth as a weekly, we started thinking about some mysteries in our paper’s early history:
Surviving front pages from early days of the Telegraph
» Why are we called the “Telegraph,” and where did our name come from?
» If our first issue was in 1881, why did some front pages around the turn of the 20th century say we were born in 1880 or even 1870?
» Finally, could we find out more about our founder, James McNulty, whose history has remained murky because so few of our paper’s earliest issues survive?
As it happened, answering the last question also took care of the first two. And we didn’t want to wait 10 years to share what we found. Here goes.
Thanks, Sidney
We got our name from the Sidney Telegraph (now the Sun-Telegraph), the only current western Nebraska paper older than ours.
That’s where James McNulty, born in Ireland in about 1859, landed in 1876 after growing to adulthood on his parents’ Merrick County farm near Clarks, Nebraska.
He soon got a “printer’s devil” job at the Sidney Telegraph, founded in 1874 before his arrival. His chance to “move up” arose in 1880, as related both in that paper and other Nebraska papers whose editors often wrote about the doings of their statewide peers.
Sidney Telegraph owner W.H.H. Brainerd caught the “gold fever” and moved to the Black Hills at the start of 1880. While his creditors sought a buyer, McNulty ran the paper for them.
“Mr. Jas. F. McNulty, an old Merrick County boy, is now proprietor of the Sidney Telegraph,” the Merrick County Item of Central City wrote on Jan. 28, 1880.
The creditors eventually were forced into a sheriff’s sale, the Hamilton County News of Aurora wrote on April 3.
The oldest surviving 1880 copy of the Sidney Telegraph, on May 29, listed “Jas. McNulty & Co.” as “publishers and proprietors.”
In that age when newspapers proclaimed allegiance to political parties, McNulty pushed the Democratic Party’s 1880 presidential ticket and platform on his editorial page.
He expressed his disgust at Republican James A. Garfield’s narrow victory on his Nov. 6 front page: “The Damn Thing Went Against Us!”
Four months later, McNulty sold his local interests to the owner of the rival Sidney Plaindealer. The merged paper carried the name of both sheets until 1885, when it dropped “Plaindealer” and kept “Telegraph.”
McNulty got on a Union Pacific train and headed east, apparently telling his destination in advance.
“Mr. McNulty, formerly of the now defunct Sidney Telegraph, will start a Democratic paper in North Platte soon,” the Grand Island Times wrote March 17.
By April 9, McNulty was almost ready, as noted in the North Platte Western Nebraskian: “The N.P. Democrat will probably be issued next Thursday. Brother McNulty is busy getting into ship shape.”
But when his first issue appeared five days later, the “flag” atop his front page said “The Telegraph.”
At almost the last minute, McNulty — who apparently shipped his Sidney press east with him — decided to “resurrect” his “defunct” paper at the forks of the Platte.
From 1887 to 1892, The Telegraph’s front page would claim our paper was founded in “April 1880” — the month McNulty bought the Sidney paper — rather than a year later in North Platte.
That McNulty saw it that way can be seen in our inaugural issue.
He began an editorial on presidential politics: “During the interval (in) which the Telegraph lay low ...” On another page, he noted: “The work of moving a newspaper is by no means inconsiderable ... ”
In any case, we now know where our name comes from. Thanks, Sidney.
Here’s a recap of Telegraph owners after the 1881-83 tenure of founder James McNulty:
An even older heritage
But that’s not the only mystery about our birth year. Another appeared on The Telegraph’s front page on June 28, 1906: “Established January 1, 1870.”
The venerable Albert P. Kelly — whose family owned our paper for 65 years — had been running The Telegraph for seven years by then.
It took a lot of work to track this one down.
Only two other issues of McNulty’s Telegraph survive: Sept. 29, 1881, and June 15, 1882. Neither those issues nor surviving issues of its competitors offer clues.
But, again, one of McNulty’s fellow Nebraska editors provided the answer.
“The North Platte Republican has passed in its checks having sold its subscription list, good will, etc., to McNulty of the Telegraph,” wrote the Falls City Journal on May 27, 1882. “We congratulate our old friend Jimmy on his deserved success.”
The Republican, which vanishes from microfilm and digital view after Oct. 22, 1881, was descended in North Platte from the Platte Valley Independent (today’s Grand Island Independent).
As we wrote last summer, Maggie Eberhart debuted the Independent with future husband Seth Mobley on New Year’s Day 1870. Their first issue remains the oldest known copy of a North Platte-published paper.
They were forced to sell out on June 25, 1870, by a mob displeased by a critical story on a master mechanic in North Platte’s Union Pacific shops. Eberhart and Mobley re-established the Independent in Grand Island a week later.
Four papers would be published with or linked to the assets they left behind: the Lincoln County Advertiser (1870-73), North Platte Democrat (1871-73), North Platte Enterprise (1873-75) and Republican (1875-82).
The latter paper’s last owner, James M. Ray, would own The Telegraph for short periods in 1887-88 and 1890-91. (Ray was the one who claimed our birthdate as 1880, likely because he knew McNulty and his contention that he had re-established his Sidney paper here.)
So while The North Platte Telegraph first appeared on April 14, 1881, we’re descended from McNulty’s Sidney Telegraph of 1880-81 and related “by marriage” to Eberhart and Mobley’s Platte Valley Independent of 1870 and its successors.
We have one more early paper in our family tree, which began in 1891 as The Independent Era. It was known as the Lincoln County Journal when The Telegraph bought its subscription list in 1907.
An unfortunate end
Though the modern Telegraph has long been politically independent, we still agree wholeheartedly with McNulty’s “salutatory” in his first North Platte issue:
“A journal is ever an index of the locality from whence it issues, it reflects the enterprise and prosperity of its community, and (it) is considered reliable, as in truth it must be, in that capacity by the public. ...
“In other (nonpolitical) matters it will be our aim to make The Telegraph worthy (of) the appellation of ‘newspaper’ in the true sense of the word. All matters of local import, and the news of the day, will be presented as fully as possible in its columns.
“Having said as much, we ask that a return value be given by the public in the shape of a living support.”
McNulty did well enough to buy out James Ray’s Republican subscription list. And thanks to the Sidney paper he left behind, we know he was a witness to the preparations for launching “Buffalo Bill’s Wild West.”
During a visit to North Platte on May 4, 1883, “in the afternoon in company with Mr. McNulty and Hon. W.F. Cody, we visited the germ of the great show which is to spring into existence the latter part of this month at Omaha and which will sweep all before it once fairly started,” wrote Plaindealer Telegraph owner J.C. Bush.
Four months later, McNulty’s time in North Platte — and his journalism career — was over.
He married Anna Allstadt on Aug. 25, 1883, around the same time he sold The Telegraph to future Mayor Thomas C. Patterson.
A month later, the McNultys were visiting his father back in Merrick County. After their visit, “they will go to Ogden (Utah), where Mr. M. takes a position on a newspaper,” the Central City Courier wrote on Sept. 20.
Or he thought he was. The Ogden Daily Herald noted the couple’s arrival a week later — but it wasn’t a welcome for a new colleague.
“Mr. McNulty is a member of the faber-flinging fraternity, having lately been proprietor of the North Platte Telegraph,” the paper wrote. “He has now sold out and has come to Ogden to look about him for some business opening. It is likely he will go north.”
That didn’t happen until 1886, when the McNultys moved to the gold and mining country of the Montana Rockies.
James McNulty served as city treasurer in Anaconda and later moved to Butte, where he kept books for some businesses — and developed a fatal attraction to alcohol.
Still in his early 40s, he hanged himself in a Butte “lodging house” on Dec. 20, 1898. The Anaconda Standard wrote that he and a man who did likewise “had been drinking heavily of late, and it is supposed despondency was the actuating motive in each case.”
The Sidney Peoples Poinard took note of the suicide on Jan. 7, 1899, listing McNulty as “a former editor at Sidney and North Platte.”
McNulty’s widow sent the couple’s four children to live with her parents in Omaha. Son William McNulty became a well-regarded illustrator for several newspapers (including the Omaha World-Herald), magazines and “pulp fiction” publications, according to an online biography on the “Pulp Artists” website that mentions James McNulty and The Telegraph.
Thus ends the tale of our elusive founder. The tale of his newspaper goes on.