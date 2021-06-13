'A time of creativity': Miss Rodeo Nebraska Joeli Walrath found inspiration and growth during pandemic

Walrath plans to compete for the Miss Rodeo America title in Las Vegas in December.

As COVID-19 wanes, Walrath has increased her appearances in rodeos and community events across Nebraska and beyond, slowing down her podcasting.

She added that it’s not going away completely, however.

“I hope to do a few of them as I go on the road and have different experiences,” Walrath said. “Those big trips that people want to hear about and are excited to hear about, and maybe don’t just want to see the pictures on social media.”

Thompson, who is headed into her senior year at Hershey High School, said the experiences she was afforded with her title have made an impact.

“(Growing up) I always wanted to be that pretty queen running around the arena,” Thompson said, “but having the title is so much more than that.

“It’s more than a crown. I have gained so much from the competition and just over these last two years,” Thompson said. “I am definitely a different person from it.”

Thompson said specifically her confidence and people-person skills have improved but added that she has grown in all aspects of her life.