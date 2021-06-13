'A time of creativity': Miss Rodeo Nebraska Joeli Walrath found inspiration and growth during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the majority of Joeli Walrath’s public appearances over the past year. So the reigning Miss Rodeo Nebraska used a technological method to deliver her message to the people.
Walrath, an Ashton native and a Loup City High School graduate, hosted two podcasts.
She began the week with “Mental Health Monday,” a podcast that addressed mental health issues people might be struggling with during the quarantine, and followed that with “What’s Western” on Wednesdays, which touched on topics relevant to the rodeo industry and life in Nebraska.
“It was truly a time of creativity for me and something I learned I really loved doing,” Walrath said while filming a promotional commercial with Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska, Brylee Thompson, last month at the Wild West Arena in North Platte.
“I was grateful to have that opportunity (for the podcast) but am so, so happy to be back on the actual rodeo road this year.”
Walrath and Thompson have held their respective titles since 2019 as last year’s pageant was canceled due to the pandemic.
One of four contestants will win the 2021 Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska title Wednesday afternoon at the North Platte Community College’s South Campus.
Later in the day, the Miss Rodeo Nebraska coronation will take place during the opening round of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo. Four women are competing for that title, as well.
Walrath plans to compete for the Miss Rodeo America title in Las Vegas in December.
As COVID-19 wanes, Walrath has increased her appearances in rodeos and community events across Nebraska and beyond, slowing down her podcasting.
She added that it’s not going away completely, however.
“I hope to do a few of them as I go on the road and have different experiences,” Walrath said. “Those big trips that people want to hear about and are excited to hear about, and maybe don’t just want to see the pictures on social media.”
Thompson, who is headed into her senior year at Hershey High School, said the experiences she was afforded with her title have made an impact.
“(Growing up) I always wanted to be that pretty queen running around the arena,” Thompson said, “but having the title is so much more than that.
“It’s more than a crown. I have gained so much from the competition and just over these last two years,” Thompson said. “I am definitely a different person from it.”
Thompson said specifically her confidence and people-person skills have improved but added that she has grown in all aspects of her life.
“It’s made me more mature and ready for the world,” Thompson said. “I just think it was a great opportunity for me.”
Walrath calls Miss Rodeo Nebraska both a dream job and a job of a lifetime. The title came after she twice came up short of winning the Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska crown.
“I am a person who believes that everything happens for a reason,” Walrath said. “I had so many great experiences and things that came out of me not winning Miss Rodeo Teen.
“Just because you have a loss that you’re dealt, that is not a setback,” Walrath said. “That is just a reason to try even harder and prepare even harder.”
Thompson plans to run for Miss Rodeo Nebraska in the future. Her goals are also eventually pursing a career as a dental assistant.
Walrath graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in December 2019 with a bachelor of science degree in animal science.
She hopes to pursue a career in animal genetics in the rodeo industry, specifically in bucking stock.
“I would like to work in the pedigree side of that and see how we can grow our sport with the performance of those animals,” Walrath said.