A yearly physical is good for all kids, not just athletes

Older, school-aged children are screened for ADHD and behavorial issues, and can be referred to services or “do medication management if needed.”

The annual appointments are also important in making sure that otherwise asymptomatic conditions are found.

“We do a complete neurological exam making sure we don’t find any concerning things that would point to certain diseases or illnesses that would otherwise not show any symptoms,” Mosel said.

Sports physicals, separate from a yearly check-up, also help ensure there aren’t any undetected issues.

“We can make sure kids are physically fit, that their heart is healthy,” she said. “We check for any congenital heart problems that would come up with the exam when we take their vital signs, so that’s very important as you’re doing sports.”

Mosel hopes that parents can see annual check-ups as a beneficial thing, and not a burden.

“I think that it’s important that parents know that we’re here to help them,” Mosel said. “As a mom, I know it definitely takes a team to help raise your kids, so we definitely want to be part of that team, to help them, to identify any concerns they have at home or at school, and to track development so we can work together to raise them into healthy, happy kids.”