A yearly physical is good for all kids, not just athletes

Student athletes aren’t the only youths who can benefit from a yearly visit to the doctor’s office.
Dr. Melissa Mosel, pediatrician at Great Plains Health, encourages all parents to take their children for annual physicals.
Sometimes called a “well-child” check, a typical physical would go something like this, Mosel said:
First, the child is checked in at the office and a nurse takes their vitals — blood pressure, heart rate, weight and height. Then, the physician would come in to go over the growth chart with the parents before going over developmental concerns, sleep habits, recent illnesses, diet and exercise, issues at school and other social stressors. After that, the child receives a physical exam from head to toe and any vaccines they might have scheduled.
“Well-child checks and physicals are a way for us to make sure that our kids are on track for their routine immunizations, and we also track growth and development, making sure our little ones are meeting their growth and developmental milestones,” Mosel said.
Well-child checks also serve to catch issues and make sure kids get the resources they need.
“For little ones, our babies and toddlers, we do screening for autism and autism spectrum disorders, so that’s very important to catch early so we can make our referrals to early childhood services, physical therapy, occupational therapy,” Mosel said.
Older, school-aged children are screened for ADHD and behavorial issues, and can be referred to services or “do medication management if needed.”
The annual appointments are also important in making sure that otherwise asymptomatic conditions are found.
“We do a complete neurological exam making sure we don’t find any concerning things that would point to certain diseases or illnesses that would otherwise not show any symptoms,” Mosel said.
Sports physicals, separate from a yearly check-up, also help ensure there aren’t any undetected issues.
“We can make sure kids are physically fit, that their heart is healthy,” she said. “We check for any congenital heart problems that would come up with the exam when we take their vital signs, so that’s very important as you’re doing sports.”
Mosel hopes that parents can see annual check-ups as a beneficial thing, and not a burden.
“I think that it’s important that parents know that we’re here to help them,” Mosel said. “As a mom, I know it definitely takes a team to help raise your kids, so we definitely want to be part of that team, to help them, to identify any concerns they have at home or at school, and to track development so we can work together to raise them into healthy, happy kids.”