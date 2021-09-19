After hitting highest prices in nine years, crops back where they started in 2021

But current corn prices are considerably below the peak of a strong price surge in 2021’s first half, following the worst supply disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Futures peaked at $7.73 per bushel on May 7, the highest for corn on the NASDAQ since Sept. 14, 2012. They stood at $7.20 per bushel July 1 before going into a steady decline.

NASS’ September report predicts 85.1 million acres of corn will be harvested nationwide, 3.2% more than in 2020. Nebraska’s harvest, however, is expected to fall by 2.9% to 9.6 million acres.

A combined 66% of Nebraska’s corn was in good or excellent condition heading into harvest, NASS said in its latest report.

About 35% of the crop has matured, better than the five-year average of 29% but behind last year’s 45% mid-September maturity rate.

Harvesting had just begun as of the Sept. 13 report, with 1% of Nebraska’s cornfields already finished, NASS said.

» Soybeans: In contrast to its corn forecast, NASS projects a 7.6% boost in Nebraska’s soybean harvest to go along with prices higher than last fall.

Statewide soybean production was estimated at 5.55 million acres in the agency’s September report, compared with 5.16 million acres in 2020.