We arrived in camp about 11 o’clock yesterday morning. ... (My tentmates) are all Dodge City boys and the best bunch of fellows in camp. It won’t be like home, but under the conditions we can make out fairly well.

— Pvt. Harvey Myers

Company D, 137th Infantry Regiment

Kansas National Guard

Coldwater (Kansas) Western Star, Jan. 24, 1941

***

If his Kansas buddies ever talked about their surprise Christmas in North Platte, Harvey “Junior” Myers might have marveled at what he missed.

Myers, then in advanced training at Fort Benning, Georgia, wasn’t on the troop train that stopped with the “wrong” National Guard Company D at North Platte on Dec. 17, 1941.

But because his hometown paper published his prewar letter home and later wrote about his postwar family reunion, Myers, who died Oct. 26, 2004, left vital clues about the World War II Canteen’s first unofficial customers.

His letter’s unit description clinched the deal: There was no other National Guard Company D in Kansas 80 years ago.

“It has to be them. There is no other option,” said Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Byers, present-day Kansas Guard command historian.

Getting out of Dodge

Company D had members from Dodge City’s Ford County and at least eight others, according to online records.

Their active-duty service began Dec. 23, 1940, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt federalized all U.S. Guard units.

Kansas’ 137th Infantry and Nebraska’s 134th Infantry, along with Missouri Guardsmen, reported to Camp Joseph T. Robinson near Little Rock, Arkansas.

They trained for nearly a year with the 35th Infantry Division, the “Santa Fe,” as they followed similar wartime paths to their postwar “inactivation” at Camp Breckinridge near Morganfield, Kentucky.

Neither the 137th nor 134th could accurately be called a “Kansas” or a “Nebraska” regiment by then, Byers said.

Many high-performing Guard officers and enlisted men were plucked to anchor newer Army units. Draftees took their places.

“So while Company D, 137th Infantry, was Kansas going out (to war), it wasn’t Kansas coming back,” Byers said.

But most of the Dodge City Guardsmen wound up in the 35th Division’s third regiment, the 320th, the Dodge City Daily Globe wrote on Jan. 30, 1945.

Nebraska’s 134th also contributed men to the 320th when it was activated Jan. 28, 1943, according to the latter’s unit history.

Myers, a decorated Army technician fourth grade when discharged, was one of 170 Company D Guardsmen called up in 1940.

That comes from a Western Star account on Nov. 9, 1945, of how family and friends feted Myers and his wartime bride near Coldwater, 50 miles southeast of Dodge City.

Surviving but incomplete World War II enlistment records include 103 Kansas Guardsmen called up in 1940 at Dodge City.

At least eight of them would not return.

Last-minute switch

A week after Pearl Harbor, 35th Division troops began boarding trains for Fort Ord to bolster coastal defenses against a Japanese West Coast invasion that never came.

The wartime diary of North Platte’s Maj. Gen. Butler Miltonberger, then a colonel and 134th Infantry commander, says “Train No. 1” left Camp Robinson at 6:50 p.m. Dec. 14.

It reached Fort Ord at 11:55 a.m. Dec. 19, having traveled north to Kansas City and then southwest to California.

The train with Dodge City’s Company D would have had to go north, then west or northwest, to reach North Platte.

“The War Department asked newspapers to withhold all information concerning the movement, method, route of travel and destination of the units until the destination was reached,” said a Dec. 27 Little Rock Star article duplicated in Miltonberger’s diary.

“The troop trains took different routes, and the trip required from four to seven days.”

The rumor that North Platte’s Company D would stop at the Union Pacific Depot that Dec. 17 likely was well founded.

But “the Nebraskans had been routed south at the last minute,” an Omaha World-Herald story on the North Platte Canteen said on Jan. 17, 1943.

So Dodge City’s Company D received their counterparts’ treats and Christmas presents — and set the Canteen’s founding in motion.

Stateside journeys

Junior Myers rejoined his 137th Infantry mates in March 1942. They spent their California months serving as “troop backgrounds” for war films like 1943’s “Thousands Cheer,” their unit history says.

There was time for Myers to sneak home to marry Alice Ewy on Dec. 20, 1942. She died Feb. 17, 2011.

But as 1943 opened, many Dodge City Guardsmen were reassigned to the 320th. The 137th arrived at Camp Rucker in southern Alabama April 1 for advanced training.

By then, at least one old Company D hand already was in his grave: Pvt. Francis E. Black, killed by a sniper on Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands on Nov. 30, 1942.

The Dodge City Journal wrote Dec. 31 that Black was transferred to a Pacific-bound unit a year earlier.

“He performed any task given him without the least bit of reluctance,” 1st Lt. Henry T. Brown wrote his parents Dec. 12. “ He died a very brave man.”

Two other 1940 Company D members won Army Air Corps commissions but died in separate New Mexico disasters.

First Lt. Jack R. Moss of Lincoln County, Kansas, was one of five killed on March 17, 1943, when the B-24 “Liberator” he was piloting crashed near Clovis Army Air Base.

A similar fate befell 1st Lt. Keith Bishop when a plane he was flying exploded in midair on Jan. 18, 1944, near a bombardier training school at Deming.

St.-Lô

With the long-expected Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France looming, the 35th Division went to Camp Butner, North Carolina, for final training in early 1944.

The Dodge City Guardsmen boarded the SS Thomas H. Barry on May 11, 1944. The 137th Infantry landed May 24 in Avonmouth, England, but didn’t start landing on Omaha Beach until July 7, a month after D-Day.

With more than three years’ stateside training, the 35th Division was “prepared to face the Germans on more than even terms,” former Kansas Guard historian Christopher Lovett wrote in 2010.

Allied troops were stuck in “hedgerow country” amid stiff German resistance. On July 11, the 137th jumped off toward the Vire River toward St.-Lô, just 20 miles southwest of Omaha Beach.

Twelve in the regiment were killed the first day. Seven more died July 12, including Pfc. David C. Roberts, an orderly who had planned to enter the ministry before serving every Company D commanding officer since Camp Robinson.

He rests in the Normandy American Cemetery with Sgt. James M. Segers, another Dodge City Guardsman who died Aug. 1 of wounds suffered during his first month in France.

By July 17, the 137th had reached the main road to St.-Lô and the 1st Battalion of Miltonberger’s 134th had lodged itself on fiercely defended Hill 122.

Two of North Platte’s Company D Guardsmen, Pvts. Harold G. McKay and Pvt. Dale B. Horne, had died July 15. They’re buried at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

The next day, the 137th conquered the heights above St.-Lô and their 134th counterparts swept into the town itself.

North Platte’s Lt. Col. Denver Wilson, brother of Canteen originator Rae Wilson, led the 2nd Battalion of Miltonberger’s regiment in the Normandy invasion’s pivotal victory.

Someone in the 134th “started yelling the (unit’s) old war cry, ‘All hell can’t stop us!’” Miltonberger wrote in its unit history.

The war’s most famous Kansan, Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower of Abilene, personally took note of the Nebraska-born 134th’s achievement.

That irritated the writer of the 137th’s unit history: “Due credit must be given to the valiant infantrymen of the 137th who crashed through the German main line of resistance ... and were overlooking St.-Lô at the time it was entered.”

Patton

In “Patton,” the 1971 Oscar winner for best picture, a tank driver under U.S. Third Army commander Gen. George S. Patton (George C. Scott) complains he can’t find their latest French location on a map.

“You know why?” a buddy replies. “We’ve run clear off the map.”

So would the 35th Division, placed under Patton’s command Aug. 6.

The 137th and its Dodge City Guardsmen first were sent 20 miles southeast to counter a German counterattack near Avranches. Driving overnight through St.-Hilare, their convoy was attacked early Aug. 7.

“Anyone who went through this bombing will remember the mad scramble for cover — the extreme fright of the troops — the woeful bleating coming out of the weird night, ‘Where’s OUR airplanes?’” said the 137th’s unit history.

Four men died that day, including Staff Sgt. Floyd Reinert and Technician 4th Grade Lemuel “Clark” Anderson.

Both had been Company D cooks since 1940 with Sgt. Carl Kreger of Jetmore. Reinert and Anderson rest in Brittany American Cemetery in St.-James, south of Avranches.

Kreger wrote home “that he could not say what had happened but to be prepared for bad news,” the Daily Globe said Sept. 14.

After a week’s hard fighting, the 35th Division was turned loose Aug. 14 to chase Patton’s rampaging tanks.

By Aug. 25, when Free French forces liberated Paris, Eisenhower’s “position map” showed the 35th Division at its east edge.

It soon neared the Moselle River and the German border. Nancy fell to Patton’s forces Sept. 15, but Metz — also a World War I battleground — wasn’t secured until Dec. 13.

Technical Sgt. Cleo Reynolds, a Dodge City Guardsman wearing the Bronze Star for July 11-12 heroics in Normandy, was killed Sept. 24. An artillery shell exploded as a jeep he was riding in left a wooded area near Fresnes-en-Saulnois.

He was buried in the Lorraine American Cemetery in St.-Avold. “Your son constantly exhibited outstanding qualities of leadership and was a true soldier in every sense of the word,” Capt. Gerard T. Armstrong would write Reynolds’ parents in January 1945.

The Bulge and victory

German dictator Adolf Hitler launched his last major offensive Dec. 16, gouging Eisenhower’s line in Belgium’s Ardennes Forest.

To relieve U.S. forces in encircled Bastogne, Patton swung his Third Army north from Metz in a wintry movement shown in the general’s namesake movie.

Moving out on Dec. 26 — Hitler’s high-water mark in the Battle of the Bulge — the 35th Division pitched into the German line southeast of Bastogne.

With Kansas’ old 137th and Nebraska’s 134th applying steady pressure, the division helped drive the Germans back to their starting point by Jan. 25, 1945.

“Victory in Europe” came quickly after that.

Assigned after the Bulge to the Seventh Army and finally the Ninth, the 35th Division — now with North Platte’s Miltonberger as assistant commander — pushed east from Holland.

It crossed the Rhine River in late March and reached the Elbe River, 50 miles west of Berlin, by April 24. The division’s shooting war ended there.

Before going home, the 137th Infantry served as an honor guard when President Harry S. Truman landed in Belgium July 15 on his way to the postwar Postdam Conference.

The few Dodge City Guardsmen still with the 137th landed in Boston Aug. 31 aboard the SS Cristobal. After leaves and discharges, they were home for good by Halloween.

Survivors and laurels

Those prewar Kansas Guardsmen who left Dodge City in 1940 wrote their wartime stories in many places — stateside, in the Pacific, especially Europe.

Carl Kreger, Company D mess sergeant after Reinert and Anderson were killed, was wounded twice and promoted to staff sergeant by war’s end.

Kreger’s brother Leo, who had gone to Camp Robinson with him, sustained three wounds. Both survived the war along with another brother, Staff Sgt. Ernest Kreger of the 320th.

So did Technician 5th Grade Franklin P. Bailey and Sgt. Norman Bonus, both of whom stayed with Company D to the end.

And so did Junior Myers, who could show off a Bronze Star, Combat Medal and five battle stars at his November family reunion.

He soon would be off to Baltimore to take an insurance course, setting the stage for his peacetime career in a Dodge City firm.

Myers told how the 35th Division “fought with every army but one,” said the Coldwater Western Star writer.

Its members “were called upon to help push the Belgium Bulge and fought against the crack German SS troops and wherever the going was toughest and the fighting hardest. ...

“At one time they were in battle every day for over 100 days, advancing so fast their provisions couldn’t always keep up with them.”

Much the same would be said of North Platte’s Company D, forever united with its hometown’s unexpected 1941 visitors in a greatest generation’s greatest mission.

