Annual Sheldon Traveling Exhibition focuses on the road

The 35th year of the Sheldon Statewide Traveling Exhibition offers the beauty of the natural world and how artists and travelers understand their place in it.

The annual program tours a collection of Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln around the state. The annual display is the featured exhibit in October at the Prairie Arts Center, Fifth and Jeffers streets in North Platte.

Since its inception in 1987, the program has taken exhibitions to 25 communities throughout Nebraska, reaching more than 365,000 people.

Landscapes play a major role in this exhibition. Roadside attractions and accommodations are common subjects that reveal the charm, necessities and even eccentricities of travel.

These collected works of art demonstrate that while everyone’s experience is unique, sights and sentiments contribute to a collective imagination of the open road.

The exhibition features paintings, photography and prints by artists including Steve Fitch, Audrey Towater, James Alinder, Faith Ringgold, Edward Hopper, Betty Hahn and Andrew Wyeth.

This year, Sheldon has produced a series of videos that take a deeper dive into eight of the artworks in this exhibition. These are intended to be a resource for local educators. Access these videos at go.unl.edu/statewide-videos or via QR code at the exhibition.

On the Road Again seeks to visualize the significance of the American road. The exhibit will be open Oct. 3 to 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, Contact Brandy Jamerman at events@prairieartscenter.org.

The Sheldon Statewide Exhibition: On the Road Again is locally sponsored by Nebraskaland Bank and the North Platte Art Study.