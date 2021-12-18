Area businesses share favorite drink recipes to add holiday cheer to your parties

The house is decorated, the food is ready — but what about the drinks for this year’s holiday party?

No need to let panic dampen your cheer. We’ve compiled a list of cocktails and “mocktails” — non-alcoholic drinks — with some help from local bars and businesses.

When it comes to any sort of drink, quality is key, according to Amber Plaster, bar manager at the Cedar Room.

“Better ingredients will always give you a better drink,” Plaster said.

She also advised that amateur mixologists use fresh citrus and fresh simple syrup in their drinks.

Todd Roe of Lazy RW Distillery offered a recipe for making your own Irish cream, which can be drunk by itself or as part of a mixed drink.

For a quick, easy drink that utilizes local products, Pals Brewing Company contributed their Lazy Pal recipe.

The beauty of making drinks is that you can adjust ingredients to suit your guests’ tastes.