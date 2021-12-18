 Skip to main content
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Nebraska Truck Center
Area businesses share favorite drink recipes to add holiday cheer to your parties
Garnished with frosting and sprinkles around the rim, the Christmas Cookie cocktail from the Cedar Room looks festive and fancy, despite only requiring a handful of ingredients and a cocktail shaker to make. The Cedar Room is located at 505 N. Dewey St.

 Susan Szuch / The North Platte Telegraph

The house is decorated, the food is ready — but what about the drinks for this year’s holiday party?

No need to let panic dampen your cheer. We’ve compiled a list of cocktails and “mocktails” — non-alcoholic drinks — with some help from local bars and businesses.

When it comes to any sort of drink, quality is key, according to Amber Plaster, bar manager at the Cedar Room.

“Better ingredients will always give you a better drink,” Plaster said.

She also advised that amateur mixologists use fresh citrus and fresh simple syrup in their drinks.

Todd Roe of Lazy RW Distillery offered a recipe for making your own Irish cream, which can be drunk by itself or as part of a mixed drink.

For a quick, easy drink that utilizes local products, Pals Brewing Company contributed their Lazy Pal recipe.

The beauty of making drinks is that you can adjust ingredients to suit your guests’ tastes.

For example, in the Christmas Cookie cocktail, Plaster said that depending on whether someone likes Irish cream or amaretto more, you can add more or less of those to change the flavor.

With mocktails, following a relatively simple formula results in a refreshing beverage.

Plaster said that while the Cedar Room has set mocktail recipes, often they’ll create something based on the kind of fruit juice the customer likes. Most mocktails contain fruit juice, soda, a syrup and fresh herbs or fruit for garnish.

You can either adapt your favorite cocktail and leave out the alcohol — like the Mock-scow Mule — or come up with a new combination — like the Cranberry Kiss. The Cranberry Kiss contains spiced simple syrup, which can be made ahead of time and added to any drink for a warm sweetness.

Another non-alcoholic option that will warm guests up — literally — is a cup of wassail, a classic drink that dates back to the 14th century.

Have a safe and happy holiday!

SPICED SIMPLE SYRUP

Makes about 3 cups of syrup

4 cinnamon sticks

1 tbsp of cloves

2 cups water

1½ cups sugar

Combine cinnamon sticks, cloves and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and let simmer for 10 minutes. Taking saucepan off heat, remove the cinnamon sticks and cloves. Put saucepan back onto heat, bringing to a boil once again, before stirring in sugar until it dissolves. Let syrup cool before use.

(Recipe adapted from Guy Fieri’s Cinnamon Simple Syrup, foodnetwork.com.)

Alcoholic drinks

CHRISTMAS COOKIE

Makes one drink

1¼ ounces vanilla vodka

½ ounce Irish cream

½ ounce amaretto

2 tablespoons cream

Vanilla frosting

Sprinkles

Spread vanilla frosting around the rim of your glass, and then press sprinkles into the frosting.

In a separate glass, combine the vodka, Irish cream, amaretto and cream. Shake the liquor and cream together, then pour into the prepared glass.

This drink can also be served on the rocks.

(Recipe courtesy of Amber Plaster, Cedar Room.)

LAZY PAL

Makes one drink

9 ounces of favorite Pals fruit beer

1 ounce Lazy RW fruit whiskey

Combine ingredients in a glass. Enjoy.

(Recipe courtesy of Pals Brewing Company.)

CINNAMON ROLL

Makes one drink

2 parts Cream Soda

1 part Lazy RW Cinnamon Whiskey

To make it amazing, says Roe, add just a splash of Buttershots or Butterscotch Schnapps.

(Recipe courtesy of Todd Roe, Lazy RW Distillery.)

LAZY RW IRISH CREAM

Makes 1½ liters of Irish cream

3 cups, or one 750 milliliter bottle, of Lazy RW Frontier Straight or Lazy RW Vodka

28 ounces, or about 2 cans, sweetened condensed milk

4 ounces Irish cream syrup

Mix together well and let chill or serve over ice, or use in drinks that call for Irish cream.

(Recipe courtesy of Todd Roe, Lazy RW Distillery.)

Non-alcoholic drinks

MOCK-SCOW MULE

Makes one drink

1 can ginger beer (non-alcoholic)

1 ounce sweetened lime juice

Lime wedge

Combine sweetened lime juice and ginger beer in a cup with ice. Stir, then garnish with the lime wedge.

CRANBERRY KISS

Makes one drink

1 cup cranberry juice

½ cup club soda

1½ ounces spiced simple syrup

An orange twist or half slice of orange, for garnish

Combine juice, club soda and simple syrup in tall glass with ice. Stir, then garnish with orange.

For a sweeter drink, substitute ginger beer for the club soda.

WASSAIL

Makes 12 servings

2 quarts apple cider

2 cups orange juice

1 cup apple-cranberry juice

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 cup sugar

2 sticks cinnamon

Combine, heat to boiling and serve.

(Recipe courtesy of Todd von Kampen.)

Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.

