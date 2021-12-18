Area businesses share favorite drink recipes to add holiday cheer to your parties

The house is decorated, the food is ready — but what about the drinks for this year’s holiday party?
No need to let panic dampen your cheer. We’ve compiled a list of cocktails and “mocktails” — non-alcoholic drinks — with some help from local bars and businesses.
When it comes to any sort of drink, quality is key, according to Amber Plaster, bar manager at the Cedar Room.
“Better ingredients will always give you a better drink,” Plaster said.
She also advised that amateur mixologists use fresh citrus and fresh simple syrup in their drinks.
Todd Roe of Lazy RW Distillery offered a recipe for making your own Irish cream, which can be drunk by itself or as part of a mixed drink.
For a quick, easy drink that utilizes local products, Pals Brewing Company contributed their Lazy Pal recipe.
The beauty of making drinks is that you can adjust ingredients to suit your guests’ tastes.
For example, in the Christmas Cookie cocktail, Plaster said that depending on whether someone likes Irish cream or amaretto more, you can add more or less of those to change the flavor.
With mocktails, following a relatively simple formula results in a refreshing beverage.
Plaster said that while the Cedar Room has set mocktail recipes, often they’ll create something based on the kind of fruit juice the customer likes. Most mocktails contain fruit juice, soda, a syrup and fresh herbs or fruit for garnish.
You can either adapt your favorite cocktail and leave out the alcohol — like the Mock-scow Mule — or come up with a new combination — like the Cranberry Kiss. The Cranberry Kiss contains spiced simple syrup, which can be made ahead of time and added to any drink for a warm sweetness.
Another non-alcoholic option that will warm guests up — literally — is a cup of wassail, a classic drink that dates back to the 14th century.
Have a safe and happy holiday!
SPICED SIMPLE SYRUP
Makes about 3 cups of syrup
4 cinnamon sticks
1 tbsp of cloves
2 cups water
1½ cups sugar
Combine cinnamon sticks, cloves and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and let simmer for 10 minutes. Taking saucepan off heat, remove the cinnamon sticks and cloves. Put saucepan back onto heat, bringing to a boil once again, before stirring in sugar until it dissolves. Let syrup cool before use.
(Recipe adapted from Guy Fieri’s Cinnamon Simple Syrup, foodnetwork.com.)
Alcoholic drinks
CHRISTMAS COOKIE
Makes one drink
1¼ ounces vanilla vodka
½ ounce Irish cream
½ ounce amaretto
2 tablespoons cream
Vanilla frosting
Sprinkles
Spread vanilla frosting around the rim of your glass, and then press sprinkles into the frosting.
In a separate glass, combine the vodka, Irish cream, amaretto and cream. Shake the liquor and cream together, then pour into the prepared glass.
This drink can also be served on the rocks.
(Recipe courtesy of Amber Plaster, Cedar Room.)
LAZY PAL
Makes one drink
9 ounces of favorite Pals fruit beer
1 ounce Lazy RW fruit whiskey
Combine ingredients in a glass. Enjoy.
(Recipe courtesy of Pals Brewing Company.)
CINNAMON ROLL
Makes one drink
2 parts Cream Soda
1 part Lazy RW Cinnamon Whiskey
To make it amazing, says Roe, add just a splash of Buttershots or Butterscotch Schnapps.
(Recipe courtesy of Todd Roe, Lazy RW Distillery.)
LAZY RW IRISH CREAM
Makes 1½ liters of Irish cream
3 cups, or one 750 milliliter bottle, of Lazy RW Frontier Straight or Lazy RW Vodka
28 ounces, or about 2 cans, sweetened condensed milk
4 ounces Irish cream syrup
Mix together well and let chill or serve over ice, or use in drinks that call for Irish cream.
(Recipe courtesy of Todd Roe, Lazy RW Distillery.)
Non-alcoholic drinks
MOCK-SCOW MULE
Makes one drink
1 can ginger beer (non-alcoholic)
1 ounce sweetened lime juice
Lime wedge
Combine sweetened lime juice and ginger beer in a cup with ice. Stir, then garnish with the lime wedge.
CRANBERRY KISS
Makes one drink
1 cup cranberry juice
½ cup club soda
1½ ounces spiced simple syrup
An orange twist or half slice of orange, for garnish
Combine juice, club soda and simple syrup in tall glass with ice. Stir, then garnish with orange.
For a sweeter drink, substitute ginger beer for the club soda.
WASSAIL
Makes 12 servings
2 quarts apple cider
2 cups orange juice
1 cup apple-cranberry juice
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 cup sugar
2 sticks cinnamon
Combine, heat to boiling and serve.
(Recipe courtesy of Todd von Kampen.)
Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.