As North Platte’s mall marks 50, it reshapes as District 177

To view North Platte’s mall on its golden anniversary is to see its past and future collide.

Tuesday marks 50 years since Idaho-based developer Harry M. Daum cut the ribbon on “The Mall,” with thousands of opening-day shoppers gathered at its main entrance.

Daum’s 241,000-square-foot main building still stands. Inside, though, its middle has been gutted while businesses on its north and south ends carry on amid the 21st-century transformations outside.

Much has been done in the nine-plus months since the City Council completed action June 1 on $16.63 million worth of assistance with the mall’s $75 million overhaul.

The bulk of the new District 177 — so renamed in September — should be finished by late 2023, says Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works of Lincoln.

“In fact, we should finish sooner than expected,” said Works, who bought the mall with partner Justin Hernandez in November 2020.

But the project’s earliest stages are slightly behind schedule, he added, because “the individual projects have been definitely been affected by COVID and supply issues.”

On the other hand, the dry, relatively mild winter enabled crews with Lincoln’s New Generation Construction to keep their work moving forward, Works said.

He thanked North Platte residents for their patience. “Nothing ever happens fast enough” even for him, he said, but “the response from the community has been excellent and the retailers have been excellent.”

Fifty years into its history, here’s how the mall’s second act is shaping up:

» Motorists on South Dewey Street can see testimony to its last two identities with last week’s erection of District 177’s main electronic sign by Condon Signs of North Platte.

Works said the long-reigning Platte River Mall sign and its hand-driven marquee will come down this summer, when workers start rebuilding Dewey’s northernmost entrance.

“I know they want to get started on the entry sometime while the weather’s still good,” he said.

» New Generation has made rapid progress as of late in framing the lowest residential level of the four-story apartment-retail building that will be District 177’s new hub.

Three levels with a combined 100 apartment units are planned above the ground-floor retail spaces.

With the pandemic-related supply delays, Works said, the building’s completion has been pushed back to fall.

The majority of its tenants — a mixture of current and new mall retailers — ought to be open in the ground-floor retail spaces by year’s end, he said.

One first-time North Platte retailer has signed a lease in the new building, with another in line to do so soon, Works said. He hopes to announce one this month and the other in May.

» The majority of remaining tenants in the north end of the main 1972 mall building are expected to join them, Works added.

He said the Buckle and Famous Footwear, the two largest, have signed leases in the new building. “They were definitely the first two on our list to ask.”

Others are negotiating with Rev as their leases in the old main mall expire, Works said. The north end should be closed out by year’s end so its transformation can begin.

» Meanwhile, workers are expected by the end of next week to start the final stage of turning the gutted middle of the 1972 main building into Dunham’s Sports.

Dunham’s committed last spring to become that building’s first new outward-facing retailer as it turns from a mostly indoor mall into a full strip mall.

It’ll be located between the Buckle’s current space and the combination of Ashley HomeStore and Golden Ticket Cinemas, both staying in place on the south end.

» Works said negotiations are continuing with larger retailers to move into the north end once it’s been gutted and converted in similar fashion to Dunham’s future home.

He said the future of the old J.C. Penney Co. anchor space on the mall’s east side remains unsettled. Its redevelopment now is on a 2024 timetable.

» Construction should start in about 45 days on the new home of Nebraskaland Tire & Service, Works said. It’ll move from the former J.C. Penney Auto Center outbuilding that opened with the mall on April 12, 1972.

Nebraskaland Tire’s new building will sit west of Ashley and just north of North Platte Inn & Suites. The old 1,400-space mall parking lot’s south half has been torn out and new concrete laid in advance.

Replacement of the decaying north parking lot should take place in spring 2023, Works said. Neither half had seen much updating since the original installation 50 years ago.

» The old tire store — now bumping up against the developing four-story building — will be razed in favor of a single-story, 9,000-square-foot building much closer to Dewey.

Rev can’t yet announce its future occupants, Works said, but “the biggest user is someone new to the community.” About two-thirds of the single-story building’s space has been rented, he said.

» Once finished, the 9,000-square-foot building will join Verizon Wireless and Arby’s fronting U.S. Highway 83’s northbound lanes on Dewey.

Works said Rev has sold another lot facing Dewey for a restaurant that also will be new to North Platte. Its identity will be revealed soon, he said.

» That leaves the mall’s open lots between the Golden Ticket-Ashley parking lot and East Francis Street.

Their futures also will take shape in 2024, Works said, with more retail, restaurant or apartment uses possible.

