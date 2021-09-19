Automation helps to ease labor shortage pains for Ag Valley Coop

They normally rely on the immigrant visa program to tap into a labor pool from as far away as South Africa.

“The work visas (typically) start in February. (Employees) work in agronomy in the spring and summer and at the elevator in the fall. (This year) we don’t have those employees,” Groskreutz said. At the same time, with the currently low unemployment rate in Nebraska, “it’s hard to find people to work.”

To keep things running as smoothly as possible through harvest, Groskreutz recommends that customers contact the co-op ahead of time, so all the information can be entered into the grain accounting system. After that, if there are any needed adjustments, “let us know before coming in and we can make those changes, and that will speed things up” at the elevator.

However, automation will only go so far in meeting the labor shortage.

“Employees are going to have to work longer” this harvest, Groskreutz said, but the company will adjust, and “I don’t think the lines (at the elevator) will be longer (than usual).”

As for long-term needs, it’s going to continue to be a challenge, Groskreutz said, even if they can use the H-2A visa program next year.

“We had an opening for a grain originator (this summer) and we only had one applicant.”