Background checks, training part of becoming a foster home or respite care provider

This is partly because training is extensive, and certain things would preclude someone from becoming a foster parent, like a felony or being registered on the sex-offender list.

Beyond that, Misegadis said, “we want to work with people. We know people come from all different backgrounds, so if we have a concern, we’re very transparent and will talk with the foster home about it, and figure out if there’s a way around it.”

Physical disabilities or mental illness aren’t necessarily deal-breakers for Misegadis.

She herself has dwarfism and walks with crutches — so she and her husband only take in older, more independent children, instead of babies and infants.

Misegadis works with the potential foster parent to put plans in place ahead of time if there are concerns.

“Let’s say you get symptomatic because of depression, and you can’t get off the couch. How would we prep for that if you have a foster child in your home? What are the safeguards we can put in place? What are the red flags that (say) ‘Hey, I’m not doing too well.’”

Training can be done with other parents or one-on-one. Since the pandemic, Guardian Light has been doing one-on-one training over Zoom.