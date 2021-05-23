Background checks, training part of becoming a foster home or respite care provider

For those interested in becoming a foster parent, there are five requirements:
» Background check on all members of the household who are 18 and older, and a national criminal history check through fingerprinting for all household members over 18.
» Home study conducted by either Department of Health and Human Services or contracted foster care agency.
» Three positive references for each adult member of the household who will provide care for the child.
» Completed foster care licensing application and health information report for each adult member of the household who will provide care.
» Adults in the household who will provide care have to attend foster parent pre-service training.
Those requirements can sound like a lot to some people, said foster care resource director Nora Baluyot of North Platte’s Department of Health and Human Services office.
“We do have some people who are inquiring to become a foster parent, and they do have that passion, but by the time they realize there’s five steps, they’re like, ‘Oh.’ But it’s really easy, it’s just those five things to be a foster home,” Baluyot said.
Melissa Misegadis, foster care director at Guardian Light Family Services, said that agency doesn’t start training potential foster parents until the background checks come back and their references check out.
This is partly because training is extensive, and certain things would preclude someone from becoming a foster parent, like a felony or being registered on the sex-offender list.
Beyond that, Misegadis said, “we want to work with people. We know people come from all different backgrounds, so if we have a concern, we’re very transparent and will talk with the foster home about it, and figure out if there’s a way around it.”
Physical disabilities or mental illness aren’t necessarily deal-breakers for Misegadis.
She herself has dwarfism and walks with crutches — so she and her husband only take in older, more independent children, instead of babies and infants.
Misegadis works with the potential foster parent to put plans in place ahead of time if there are concerns.
“Let’s say you get symptomatic because of depression, and you can’t get off the couch. How would we prep for that if you have a foster child in your home? What are the safeguards we can put in place? What are the red flags that (say) ‘Hey, I’m not doing too well.’”
Training can be done with other parents or one-on-one. Since the pandemic, Guardian Light has been doing one-on-one training over Zoom.
The training is intense and covers a lot of material, Misegadis said, and can take three to six months.
For people who want to help kids in foster care but might not be able to make a long-term commitment, they can look into becoming respite care providers.
Respite care providers still go through background checks and training.
When foster care homes need a break or when a foster parent is hospitalized, respite care providers step in to take kids for anywhere from a couple of hours to a couple of weeks.
“Respite is a huge thing. When you have your own kids, you send them to Grandma when you need a break,” Misegadis said. “Well, it’s the same thing. Foster parents need the same thing, too.”
Like foster care homes, respite care providers are also in high demand.
“We need people that are willing to be calm on the fly and take kids,” Misegadis said.
Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.