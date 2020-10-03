Behind the brilliant colors of fall

“It can also be just the sheer extremes of cold and warm snaps over years of time,” Lott said. “That is very consistent here in the Plains region. There can be a combination of factors that cause of stress to tree.”

Topography is a factor for when trees turn colors as well.

“You look at the low ground when it gets cooler quicker (at night), trees tend to color faster than those that are in upland areas or that are on a slope where lots of sun will keep (the tree) warmer than other areas,” Lott said. “You may have two of the same species of trees on the same property but the topography of the land — such as a hillside or a low spot — will impact when they color in the fall.”

The color change is brought on by a drop in temperature in the autumn but also a reduction in the amount of daylight hours. That results in the amount of chlorophyll — a key element in photosynthesis that gives leaves a green color — starts to recede. That allows for the other chemicals that are present to become visible.

» Carotenes produce yellow and gold pigments on leaves and can be found on cottonwood, oak, hickory and elm trees.

» Anthocyanins produce the red-purples and crimson coloration in trees and can be found on a number of maple and oak species.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}