Behind the brilliant colors of fall

David Lott is a resource that homeowners will turn to when they have questions about buying and planting trees for landscaping their property.
“Along with the factors that people will ask about — the rate of growth, the height and the (branch) spread — is what is the fall color?” said Lott, an extension educator in horticulture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln West Central Research and Extension Center. “I know there are people in the region who want a specific tree and will go through all the soil testing and amending to get those desired colors.”
Fall colors — or nature’s fireworks display — typically are near or at a peak in Nebraska by the middle to later October.
That could be the case again in the area even with an earlier onset of fall-like weather.
“We had a hard frost (Thursday) morning in North Platte — what we call a killing frost,” Lott said. “That frost will definitely initiate the color change now. The site smokymountain.com has a fall foilage prediction map for the country. It has the peak viewing for the majority of Nebraska at its peak on week of Oct. 26.”
Some area trees have not only already turned colors but have dropped their leaves due to higher-stress levels. That can be brought on by drought, over-watering or root or soil damage.
“It can also be just the sheer extremes of cold and warm snaps over years of time,” Lott said. “That is very consistent here in the Plains region. There can be a combination of factors that cause of stress to tree.”
Topography is a factor for when trees turn colors as well.
“You look at the low ground when it gets cooler quicker (at night), trees tend to color faster than those that are in upland areas or that are on a slope where lots of sun will keep (the tree) warmer than other areas,” Lott said. “You may have two of the same species of trees on the same property but the topography of the land — such as a hillside or a low spot — will impact when they color in the fall.”
The color change is brought on by a drop in temperature in the autumn but also a reduction in the amount of daylight hours. That results in the amount of chlorophyll — a key element in photosynthesis that gives leaves a green color — starts to recede. That allows for the other chemicals that are present to become visible.
» Carotenes produce yellow and gold pigments on leaves and can be found on cottonwood, oak, hickory and elm trees.
» Anthocyanins produce the red-purples and crimson coloration in trees and can be found on a number of maple and oak species.
» Leaves that contain both carotene and anthocyanin will appear orange. The sugar maple is one of the prominent trees that features that color.
» Tannins produce copper and brown leaves — most commonly found on oak trees.
“One tree that is really intriguing to me is the ginkgo,” Lott said. “It produces an absolutely brilliant gold color. My next-door neighbors have one in their yard and it has the most beautiful foilage.”
Lott said while a number of people take a liking to maples and the red color they produce, a number of species of that tree can struggle to survive in Nebraska due to the higher pH level in the soil.
“It comes down to how much of a homeowner really wants to take care of and maintain some of these species,” Lott said. “We have some species that you can plant and they don’t take as much care. You don’t have to give them sulfur or iron treatments and they will be fine.
“There are some very labor-intensive,” Lott said. “Some species and varieties can be a disappointment for homeowners because either they don’t get the colors they were hoping for, or the tree struggles and doesn’t live very long.”
The brilliance of the leaf is tied into weather patterns. The combination of warmer days and cooler nights traps more sugars in the leaves and impacts the intensity of the colors.
“The soil pH also will impact (the brilliance),” Lott said. “We live in a very alkaline environment which tends to mute the colors in the fall, versus other parts of the county.
“People always talk about New England and wanting to go there to see the colors,” Lott said. “That is a more acidic (soil) environment which promotes the colors to be more vibrant.”
That doesn’t mean there aren’t notable spots in Nebraska to take in the colors.
“There are several different parts of the state that are very attractive,” Lott said. “Down in the southeast corner of the state, the Nebraska City area is very beautiful and also all along the Missouri River.
“People also check out the Panhandle in the fall. The Scottsbluff area and up in Sioux and Dodge Counties is very beautiful, especially near Fort Robinson (near Crawford),” Lott said.
“Then locally, drive along the tributaries of the Platte (Rivers) and all the different branches of the Loup Rivers. Drive along there and you will see some beautiful areas.”
