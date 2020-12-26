Bring in the New Year with worldly tradition

If you want to make sure those around you have good luck, you can do what they do in Denmark, and smash plates at your friend’s doorsteps. The bigger the pile of broken crockery at your front door, the more loved by friends you are. Maybe just give your friend a heads up before leaving ceramic shards on their stoop.

» First footing: In Scotland, New Year’s is marked by a celebration called Hogmanay. One of the traditions that carries on today, and in various European countries, is the “first footing.” It’s said that the first visitor to cross your threshold in the New Year will bring luck with them for the year ahead — whether it’s good or bad. In order to ensure good luck, tradition says the “first footing” should be a tall, handsome dark-haired man, preferably bearing gifts of salt, bread, coal or whiskey.

» Survakane: On the morning of New Year’s Day in Bulgaria, young children perform a ritual “survakane,” where they take a decorated branch and gently hit the adults in the family on the back, reciting rhymes or blessings for good health and good luck. After that, the children receive small presents, like treats or change. This one may not be the best idea if New Year’s Eve festivities got a little too wild.

» Los años viejos or “the old years”: In Ecuador, preparations for celebrating the new year start soon after Christmas, as families begin crafting life-sized dolls out of clothes and paper, according to an entry in the University of Southern California’s folklore archives. The effigies can represent anything from celebrities to politicians to pop culture figures. Near midnight, people set fire to their anos viejos outside their homes, or sometimes simply ceremonially throw the effigy in the trash, symbolizing that the old year and its events are in the past and (hopefully) won’t be repeated.