Bring in the New Year with worldly tradition

I think we can all agree that 2020 has been a year that felt like a century.
Every month seemed to bring a new, weird news item for us to cope with. This year had everything: Wildfires, a pandemic, murder hornets, a Bolivian orchestra group trapped in a castle by wolves. Oh, and an election.
In an effort for a better 2021, I’ve rounded up some New Year’s traditions meant to bring good luck.
I’ll certainly be trying one or two ... or all of them.
Food is an integral part of many New Year’s traditions that look to bestow wealth. Here are some foods you may want on your table this year.
» Pork and sauerkraut for prosperity: In many European countries, particularly Germany, the pig is considered a symbol of progress since the animal roots forward, as opposed to chickens and turkeys, which scratch backward, according to food historian William Woys Weaver.
Weaver writes predominantly about the Pennsylvania Dutch traditions, which also include eating sauerkraut with your pork on New Year’s Day — in Dutch folklore, long shreds of sauerkraut are said to represent a long life. Plus, the green color of cabbage reminds people of money.
Speaking of prosperity, lentils are another traditional food that is eaten to promote good fortune, since they resemble coins. In the South, black-eyed peas stand in for coins, while collard greens and cornbread, represent money and gold, respectively.
Regardless, avoid chicken and fish on New Year’s — Hungarians and other Europeans believe those animals will scratch away your luck or swim off with it.
» Toshikoshi soba: In Japan, a New Year’s Eve, or omisoka, tradition is to eat toshikoshi soba — year-end buckwheat noodles — according to a 2010 article by Makiko Itoh in The Japan Times. Itoh explains that there is a lot of speculation as to when the tradition originated, as well as what it is meant to signify: some think they represent strength and resiliency due to the nature of the buckwheat plant; some think the long, thin shape of the noodles represent wishes for a long life; and still others feel that they signify a clean end to the old year and all its troubles.
» Las doce uvas de la suerte or “the 12 grapes of luck”: Originating in Spain, the “Twelve Grapes” tradition is now practiced in various Latin American countries and Hispanic communities. At midnight, one is supposed to eat a grape with each clock bell strike to welcome in the new year. Each grape is supposed to represent good luck for each of the 12 months ahead. Just don’t choke.
If you’re already stuffed from Christmas dinner, here are some traditons that will get you up and moving.
» Jumping into the new year and smashing plates: Apparently Danes enjoy living dangerously — at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve, people are encouraged to jump off a chair or other elevated spot to “jump into the New Year.”
If you want to make sure those around you have good luck, you can do what they do in Denmark, and smash plates at your friend’s doorsteps. The bigger the pile of broken crockery at your front door, the more loved by friends you are. Maybe just give your friend a heads up before leaving ceramic shards on their stoop.
» First footing: In Scotland, New Year’s is marked by a celebration called Hogmanay. One of the traditions that carries on today, and in various European countries, is the “first footing.” It’s said that the first visitor to cross your threshold in the New Year will bring luck with them for the year ahead — whether it’s good or bad. In order to ensure good luck, tradition says the “first footing” should be a tall, handsome dark-haired man, preferably bearing gifts of salt, bread, coal or whiskey.
» Survakane: On the morning of New Year’s Day in Bulgaria, young children perform a ritual “survakane,” where they take a decorated branch and gently hit the adults in the family on the back, reciting rhymes or blessings for good health and good luck. After that, the children receive small presents, like treats or change. This one may not be the best idea if New Year’s Eve festivities got a little too wild.
» Los años viejos or “the old years”: In Ecuador, preparations for celebrating the new year start soon after Christmas, as families begin crafting life-sized dolls out of clothes and paper, according to an entry in the University of Southern California’s folklore archives. The effigies can represent anything from celebrities to politicians to pop culture figures. Near midnight, people set fire to their anos viejos outside their homes, or sometimes simply ceremonially throw the effigy in the trash, symbolizing that the old year and its events are in the past and (hopefully) won’t be repeated.