Christmas Carousel Tour of Homes returns

The Playhouse Guild’s Christmas Carousel Tour of Homes followed suit with other local events and shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour comes back on Saturday with four homes on the schedule for folks to visit. The cost for the tour is $15 per person with proceeds benefitting projects for the North Platte Community Playhouse.

A holiday boutique, bake sale, refreshments and tickets are available in the Canteen Room at the Playhouse from noon to 5 p.m. Tours are scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are also available for purchase at each of the tour homes.

There will be live music at the Playhouse throughout the day. Lisa Fudge of Prairie Friends and Flowers assisted in decorating, arranging and sharing items for three of the homes. Libby Lashley of Swan’s Furniture assisted in decorating and sharing items in the Swedberg home.

The homes:

Laura Lynn Horst, 3517 Hummingbird Dr. — This new home is in a quaint neighborhood and has something for everyone. The office is named Colorful Creations, the guest room is full of Vintage Vibes and the living sparkles with Glitz and Glamour. The master bedroom is full of Rosy Romance.

Diane and Kirk Livingston, 2315 West D St. — After a trip to Europe, the Livingstons fell in love with nutcrackers. Germany will come to life with these whimsical time-treasured characters. There is also an American 1950s Christmas classic “Currier and Ives” holiday scene with their Dept. 56, Snow Village collection spread out through the house.

Kathi and Brendan Moore, 3101 W. Leota St. — The Moore family, which began Christmas decorating 42 years ago with a giant hand cut cedar tree, a paper Santa sleigh, a terra cotta Mary and Joseph and their first Hallmark ornament has culminated into a labor of love creating Christmas memories with their children and grandchildren. From the infamous “Sexy Leg Lamp,” “Night Before Christmas” dishes, a Christmas movie themed theater, their Dickens Village collection and over 15 fabulous trees, there is something for everyone.

Amber and Brock Swedberg, 710 W. Fifth St. — Welcome to the Swedberg’s Miracle on Fifth Street. They were looking for a home that would accommodate a family of seven and found this true fixer upper. Step back into a nostalgic and simple Christmas in this gorgeous and historic brick home built in 1926. The original Mahogany woodwork throughout the home is still in place. The home is in the midst of restoration, but there is much to see and experience in the history of the home.