Brand-new, retro, mounted or brightly lit, the signs of North Platte’s times can’t be missed.

Name one, and chances are good that Chad and Sean Condon and their six-member team made it.

They’ve celebrated Condon Signs’ 30th birthday this year with a bulging job calendar taking their trucks “an hour south of Yellowstone and (to) the other side of Manhattan, Kansas,” as Sean Condon put it.

But they’ve had a big year in North Platte, too. A big several years, in fact.

Start with downtown’s Canteen District, where multiple examples of Condon Signs’ artistry have sprouted during its four-year-long transformation.

Start with the blade-style “legacy sign” outside the 1879 Dixon Building, which the firm replicated from historic mid-1900s downtown photos.

Newly designed signs at Hirschfeld’s and The Cedar Room look like they belong in the 1940s. The electronic message board on the restored 1913 Post Office Building, now the Prairie Arts Center, speaks to both old and new, like North Dewey Street’s welcome arches and message boards.

But after downtown, head south on Jeffers Street, turn west on Leota Street and check out the no-tech “monument signs” outside Great Plains Health and Sandhills Physical Therapy.

Condon Signs did them, too, along with other similar signs in town.

In fact, look at the decals on any Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office patrol car you see around town.

Guess who prepared those? For the last 25 years?

Success in the sign business, the Condon cousins say, requires a seemingly disparate set of talents. Electrical knowledge. Construction skills. Senses of architecture and typography.

Above all, it takes what one might call “the art of the sign.” It’s been evident, historians say, in signs dating to the earliest human civilizations.

“I really enjoy my job because I get to do that,” said Sean, the firm’s general manager. “It’s an outlet, you know.”

Condon Signs also has installed most of the “high-rise” signs at or near Interstate 80, which usually involve corporate clients with preset logos.

“We don’t enjoy those as much, though,” said Chad, the current owner and president.

He and Sean, his cousin once removed, say they couldn’t keep it up without the varied talents of production manager Laurel Condon, chief installer Guy Rutan, sign technicians Dan Erdman, John Amweg and Ethan Sharp and bookkeeper Adrienne Ablard. Darrah Eaton, a North Platte High School senior, currently works as an intern.

“We’re as good as the people we have, and we’ve been fortunate to have some good people,” Chad said.

Condon’s will mount downtown’s next milestone later this month, when the 1931 Paramount Theatre Building gains a scaled-down replica of its original classic blade sign.

It’ll be catty-corner from the Fox Theatre and its original 29-foot-long sign, which Condon Signs converted from neon to LED and reinstalled nine days before the Fox’s 90th birthday in November 2019.

“We have spent countless hours invested in this to help the people bring back the history” downtown,” Chad said. “We feel like we’re invested in that with the rest of North Platte.”

His father, Bill, started it all on the simple side of signmaking.

He had worked for 19 years for North Platte’s Central Distributing Co. until an ownership change “spurred the interest to do something else,” Chad said.

Bill Condon had often lent a hand to Lincoln County Raceway drivers looking for sponsorships. “They went to Daytona one year and saw the vinyl machines making the numbers and the decals for the cars,” his son said.

So Bill and his late wife, Sue, started House of Signs in 1991. It was a family affair from the beginning: Sean Condon’s mother, Lisa, “worked with us before Sean did,” said Chad, 48.

Chad joined his parents in the business after graduating from NPHS in 1992. Two years later, the Condons reached an agreement with Clarence Christiansen, who had co-founded Ace Neon Sign Co. in 1947, to buy him out when he retired.

Chad Condon apprenticed under Christiansen for two years, learning the intricate skills of building the neon signs that began showing up in North Platte in the 1920s.

“He gave me a set of torches and some glass, just to start practicing,” he said. “He was teaching me the art of the glass.”

Christiansen officially retired in 1996 but continued to do sign work for some longtime clients until his death in 2008.

In 2000, the Condons added the family name to House of Signs and moved from their original shop at 1015 S. Jeffers St. to the building where they still operate at 121 W. Eighth St.

That’s when Sean, now 37, first started working there during his sophomore year at NPHS. It began as “kind of an after-school gig,” said Sean, son of Bill Condon’s brother Kelly.

Bill and Sue retired in 2008, selling most of Condon’s House of Signs to Love Signs of Norfolk and Grand Island. Chad, who retained an interest in the North Platte shop, acquired its full ownership the year Sue Condon died in 2014.

Bill Condon still comes by, the cousins said. “When Uncle Bill comes down, it’s fun to just kind of show him” the newest equipment, Sean said.

The era of neon signs is giving way to modern, more energy-efficient LED signing, he said. The Condons still refurbish a few, but the business hasn’t built a new neon sign in five or six years.

Sean said LED bulbs can replace neon with greater energy efficiency while allowing signmakers to keep up their glass-bending skills.

That’s what allowed them to retain the historicity of the restored Fox Theatre sign, which also benefited from a fresh paint job by Twin Rivers Body Shop.

“It’s the original sign,” Sean said. “We just updated some components to it.”

The firm faced a larger challenge when Chris Blakely, owner of downtown’s oldest surviving business building, approached Condon Signs about lending its aid in giving the Dixon Building a fresh but timeless face.

They unveiled the result in March 2018, right after city workers kicked off downtown’s reinvention by tearing out North Dewey’s sidewalk canopies from North Platte’s 1970s “urban renewal” period.

Studying the old photos and re-creating the Dixon’s sign “brought a lot of morale to this business,” Chad said. “Everybody in this shop had a little bit of themselves in it.”

“It was so different than anything we’ve done in this business,” Sean added.

Condon Signs went through a similar process in replicating the Paramount sign for building owners Jeff and Shae Caldwell. The original came down after the last movie was shown there in 1963.

Chad said the Paramount’s legacy sign will be only 25 feet tall instead of the original’s 45 feet. “It was too big to do full size, but it’s still going to look good.”

The cousins said they’ve worked closely with many Canteen District building owners and the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. The latter has overseen downtown’s façade renovation grant program with financial help from North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund.

It’s been a rewarding time, Chad added. “We do thousands of signs a year, and at the end of the year, it seems like there’s six or so a year you can hang your hat on.”

Condon Signs brings in other contractors as needed to complete the most complicated projects. Watchfire Signs of Danville, Illinois, makes the electronic message boards. The Canteen District arches involved three other local firms.

The Prairie Arts Center message board, made by Watchfire, blends into the old post office with help from matching brick-red stucco roof tiles found by Weathercraft Roofing of North Platte, Sean said.

Most local clients bring rough concept drawings, which Condon’s staff helps them refine.

“Everyone who walks through the door has an idea of what they want, but it’s usually on a piece of paper,” Chad said.

“We’ve always said half of our job is educating the public what makes for the best sign,” Sean added. “We want to honor their idea but also give them the best image we can.”

