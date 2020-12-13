It’s proposal season According to a Wedding Wire survey of 27,250 individuals who were married between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, December is the most popular month for proposals. If you can’t get the ring in time for Christmas, no worries. After that, 9% of proposals were in July. The report also found that New Year’s Day is one of the most popular days to propose, beaten out only by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

With a little less than two weeks to Christmas, the “most wonderful time of the year” is in full swing everywhere you look: Inflatable snowmen and plastic reindeer have commandeered lawns, coffee shops have brought back their peppermint drinks, and people have bought gifts for everyone on their “nice” list.

At a loss for what to get? According to the National Retail Federation’s 2020 Holiday Consumer Survey, one in five people had jewelry on their wish list for the holidays.

If you’re looking for something unique, consider a custom or vintage piece.

Something is considered an antique when it’s over 100 years old, and vintage refers to an item from another era, generally older than the most recent decade.

“A lot of people don’t even want anything old, because they don’t know enough about it,” said Judy Steele, who writes a weekly column on antiques for The North Platte Telegraph and has a booth at CR Rustic Antique Mall on the Bricks, 413 N. Dewey St. “That’s sad, because in many cases, older is even better or more pure than some of the newer pieces today.”

To find a vintage or antique ring, you’ll want to look in a variety of places.

“I would highly recommend pawn shops and antique shops and coin shops regarding rings of any kind,” Steele said. “Especially antique shops and/or coin shops.”

Other places to look include online estate sales or auction sites like eBay — the downside of these being that you don’t get to see the ring before you buy it. Sometimes it can be hard to even get information from online sellers, perhaps because the information isn’t available or because the seller is hard to contact.

“A lot of people right now, a lot of times they won’t tell you those details until you’re really interested in buying something,” Steele said, “and that really makes it difficult on young couples if they are looking for a vintage or an antique ring.”

Rob Derbyshire, who runs CR Rustic Antique Mall on the Bricks, bought a vintage ring for his wife, Corey, from eBay.

Rob had started looking locally, but was having trouble finding rings that fit what he wanted. Traveling for their business, Derbyshire had even looked at shops in multiple states in hopes of finding the perfect ring for Corey.

“Antique rings are very popular right now,” Derbyshire said. “To find something that is in good shape is very difficult,” especially if you’re looking for a specific type of gold in a certain era — like platinum or white gold for an Art Deco ring.

After a lot of searching, Derbyshire was able to find the perfect piece.

“I went online and was actually able to source one off of eBay, but like with everything else, you’re taking such a chance,” Derbyshire said. “I found a seller who was willing to communicate with me and had a wide variety of rings.”

Steele recommends getting multiple opinions on the ring, and potentially even having a jeweler you trust look at it.

“I always recommend getting two, if not three, different opinions,” Steele said.

One thing she cautions against is taking the stones out of a vintage ring to measure the weight and the size.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think if a person loves the ring and the story behind it, and it’s at a reasonable price,” risking damage to the ring might not be worth it just to get a more accurate guess on the value of the ring, she said.

When it comes down to it, unless the ring is prohibitively expensive, the value may not matter as much as the story behind it.

“It’s a very delicate situation when we come to jewelry,” Steele said. “When family gets something from another family member, the story behind it is even worth more than the ring in many respects.”

In fact, Steele has a ring from a man who came to her to get it appraised. According to Steele, she learned the story behind his ring and ended up buying it from him.

“I wear it all the time, and every time I turn it around or go to clean it, it reminds me of that gentleman and his story, and it gives me a warm spot,” Steele said.

While it’s probably a little too late to surprise someone with a custom piece this Christmas, including the recipient in creating a one-of-a-kind item could also be an interesting gift.

While there are websites that allow you to do this, check out local jewelers to see if they do custom work.

Phil Contreras of Golden Creations, 516 N. Dewey St., specializes in custom items, from charms to necklaces to rings.

“You have to come in and wait because I don’t stock inventory,” Contreras said. “But I’ll build (what you want for) around half of retail (price), and you get exactly what you want.”

Working with someone in person can reduce the time and money it takes to change designs or get something exactly right. In person, one can make small changes and get an immediate sense of what is wanted, as opposed to going back and forth via email, trying to communicate what needs to be changed, Contreras explained.

“Conveying the exact idea is not always there,” Contreras said. “It can be kind of frustrating.”

Due to the nature of the work, it’s hard to estimate how long an order might take or cost, but it can take anywhere from two days to two weeks, he said.

Depending on the complexity of the work, specifically for a ring, Contreras will use lost-wax casting or computer-aided drafting software to create a model.

“There are certain projects that people will bring in that are complex, and to hand-carve it” out of wax isn’t feasible, Contreras said. “If you get into extremely intricate work, the computer is hard to beat.”

Contreras will also use materials brought to him. For example, if someone has gold from their grandmother, he can use that to make the custom piece.

“A lot of places won’t take customers’ gold, because it’s not clean or brand new,” he said. “It might cost you an extra $60 (to make the mold), but that doesn’t matter if it’s sentimental.”

Contreras started his business in the early 1980s and has seen an increase in requests for custom engagement rings in the last 10 years or so.

“Everybody wants something that no one else has,” Contreras said. “Having one-of-a-kind is very important,” but with mass manufacturing, someone else might have a similar or identical ring.

However, Contreras said, the most important thing is that the customer loves the ring.

“The ultimate thing is that you buy a ring and you love it. You show it to a friend and they say, ‘Oh, I don’t like that.’ But it doesn’t matter if your friend likes it — the thing is that you like it. It’s fun to do something different.”

Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.