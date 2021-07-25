Doggone hardworking canines help Lincoln County Sheriff's Office sniff out drugs

“It took a minute. We were doing OK but not great prior going to the training center. Down there everything clicked. She put two and two together. She had been there before and knew what it was. It was just a matter of getting me up to her speed.”

Bella was born in Georgia. Schmidt, who joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2014, initially trained with her in Huntsvile, Alabama, for a month. The duo were later certified in Nebraska as well.

“She was a little over a year old and very curious and very playful,” Schmidt said of the initial training. “It was hard to keep her on track and I had to get very patient and very creative to work with her on her schedule. She was 100 miles per hour of play.”

Both Schmidt and Wood train weekly with their dogs. They check out narcotics from the evidence room and then take animals to a location where they hide the product and the dog sniffs it out.

The canines are rewarded for the find with their favorite chew toy. For Bella it is a section of an old garden hose, a strip of denim or an old shoe.

“She likes to destroy things,” Schmidt said.

To attempt to throw detection dogs off the scent of drugs, some individuals bring snacks into the equation, he said.