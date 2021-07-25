Doggone hardworking canines help Lincoln County Sheriff's Office sniff out drugs

The female black Lab and Dutch shepherd, respectively, are both detection dogs that comprise the K-9 unit for Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The two are trained to detect the scents of the four major drugs — heroin, marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine — and have done their part to get narcotics off the street.
Both canines are 3 years old.
Bella, who is as rambunctious as any other young Labrador, has been deployed on searches more than 90 times since she came to North Platte in 2019. Her work has led to more than 30 arrests.
“She has the same personality at home as well as (at work),” her handler, Deputy Brett Schmidt, said. “The thing is she has a very specific skill that she was trained in and she does it very well. Other than that, I just let her be a dog.”
Kailah joined the office this spring and landed her first bust on Mother’s Day. By the end of June, she had been deployed more than 10 times, and a number of those resulted in drug detection, according to her handler, Deputy Tiffany Wood.
Both dogs primarily search vehicles after traffic stops by Schmidt or Wood, or when another local law enforcement agency requests their service.
The dogs are walked around the perimeter of the suspect vehicle once the occupants are removed.
The dogs will alert their handlers if they hit on a narcotic scent by body language such as lying down or sitting and staring at the strongest source of the odor.
The dog alert gives officers probable cause to further search the vehicle.
The dogs respond to vocal commands from their handlers. Wood uses about 10 Dutch words with Kailah, including “suchen,” which signals the dog to search.
Kailah was donated last winter from the McCook Police Department, where she had worked for roughly a year.
Kailah, who was born in the Netherlands, initially trained in Louisiana with Bill Watts, an officer in McCook.
Wood’s husband, Dalen, is a handler for Rohan, a Belgian Malinois, in the Logan County
Sheriff’s Office.
Wood had to get certified with Kailah at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy.
Wood said the two eventually formed a connection after some resistance and arguments from Kailah.
“She was pretty standoffish and withdrawn at first,” said Wood, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office for three years and has been in law enforcement for a decade and a half. “She was dealing with a new person, new place, new home. Everything had changed for her.
“It took a minute. We were doing OK but not great prior going to the training center. Down there everything clicked. She put two and two together. She had been there before and knew what it was. It was just a matter of getting me up to her speed.”
Bella was born in Georgia. Schmidt, who joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2014, initially trained with her in Huntsvile, Alabama, for a month. The duo were later certified in Nebraska as well.
“She was a little over a year old and very curious and very playful,” Schmidt said of the initial training. “It was hard to keep her on track and I had to get very patient and very creative to work with her on her schedule. She was 100 miles per hour of play.”
Both Schmidt and Wood train weekly with their dogs. They check out narcotics from the evidence room and then take animals to a location where they hide the product and the dog sniffs it out.
The canines are rewarded for the find with their favorite chew toy. For Bella it is a section of an old garden hose, a strip of denim or an old shoe.
“She likes to destroy things,” Schmidt said.
To attempt to throw detection dogs off the scent of drugs, some individuals bring snacks into the equation, he said.
“People will hide dog food or treats in the car,” Schmidt said. “Or I’ve heard they spread peanut butter on everything to try and use it as a buffer and try and trip up the dogs.
“But they find it doesn’t work too well.”
More by Tim Johnson
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.