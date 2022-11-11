Eight veterans receive Quilts of Valor

The annual Veterans Day commemoration service on Friday afternoon brought out a good crowd to honor those who have served.

The Civil Air Patrol presented the colors after the opening prayer. Kim Baxter sang the national anthem and Dale Baker of Stapleton was the featured speaker.

Baker encouraged folks to not lose heart in standing up for America and to take the time to build patriotism in the younger generations.

Following the service, the Heartland Quilters Guild presented Quilts of Valor to eight veterans at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte.

Levi Gibbs, Vincent Garcia, Richard Maline, Richard S. Harvey, Gary Eugene Prince, Walter Catlett, Leslie C. Fahrenbruch and Paul Cooper represented the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force and Nebraska National Guard.

Chris Reinert of Heartland Quilters Guild shared brief biographies of each of the honorees.

Levi Gibbs

Gibbs enlisted active duty into the Marine Corps in 2000 and was an infantry rifleman. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California, with the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment and was assigned to an amphibious boat raid company.

In 2004, Gibbs was a squad leader with 2nd Battalion 4th Marines and was deployed to Ramadi, Iraq to conduct contact patrols in the city. Gibbs was part of the 2004 “Battle of Ramadi” where 13 Marines were killed in a four-day period.

Gibbs was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (for combat valor), the combat action ribbon, and other medals and ribbons. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant from the Marine Corps in 2008.

Vincent Garcia

Garcia was sworn into the US Navy in May 1986 and served until 2006. He graduated recruit training at the now historic, and decommissioned, Recruit Training Center San Diego in July 1986, with orders to attend Hospital Corpsman “A” School, at the Naval School of Health Sciences at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

Distinct memories for him include his first deployment (1987), visiting Vladivostok, Russia (1996), attaining his ESWS qualification, patrolling in the Persian Gulf during Desert Storm (1991), and experiencing a different culture while living in Japan for six years.

Garcia received numerous honors and awards including the Navy Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, five Good Conduct Medals, two National Defense Medals and Kuwait Liberation Medal.

He retired after 20 years of honorable service.

Richard Maline

Maline served in the United States Navy from 1970-91. He was discharged as a Senior Chief Petty Officer (E8).

He served during the Vietnam era, the Cold War era, Persian Gulf War 1990-91 and served during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Maline had a total of seven deployments, four on the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea, one of which was to Granada in 1983.

He was in a battle group in the Mayaguez Incident in 1975 one month after the Vietnam War ended. This was a U.S. led, hastily prepared rescue operation to recapture the U.S. merchant vessel SS Mayaguez and the Marines who were on it.

He served as an aviation electrician, maintenance control manager and mate in A7E Squadron Base at Naval Air Station in Lemoore, California, where he spent 20 years of his military career when he wasn’t deployed. Maline received two Navy commendations and Four Good Conduct medals.

Richard S. Harvey

Harvey served in the US Navy from March 1967 to December 1972 in the Nuclear Power program. He did his basic training in San Diego, California, where he served as yeoman of his company. He was assigned to the USS Vulcan AR5 in Norfolk, Virginia. His next duty was at nuclear power school in Bainbridge, Maryland.

Harvey was assigned as an electrician on the USS Mt Baker AE4, an ammunition ship operating in the waters off the coast of Vietnam, and then was assigned to the USS Neches AO47, which was an oiler operating in the waters off Vietnam.

His next tour of duty was the building of the USS Saginaw LST1188, a landing ship, sailing from Long Beach, California, through the Panama Canal to Norfolk, Virginia. His final tour of duty was on the USS Guadalcanal LPH7, a helicopter carrier. His rating was an EM2, Second Class Electrician's Mate.

Harvey earned the National Defense Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with three campaign Stars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

Gary Eugene Prince

Prince enlisted in the US Army in April 1969. He then went to door gunner school in Fort Rucker, Alabama. Prince was deployed to Cu Chi Vietnam on Nov. 15, 1969. He served as a door gunner and crew chief, gaining rank of E5 with 25th Infantry Division, 25th Aviation Company.

Prince earning citations, Air Medals with V device, Bronze Star and Air Craft crew member badge.

In May of 1970, his helicopter was shot down by a 50-caliber anti-aircraft gun with Gen. Green aboard and was awarded the Bronze Star. Gary also served in the Cambodian Campaign.

He was then deployed to Pirmasens, Germany, until his discharge in February 1972.

Walter Catlett

Catlett served in Vietnam in 1969 in the U.S. Army after finishing basic training and helicopter flight school. He was stationed in northern Vietnam at Quang Tri. He flew UH1 Hueys and OH6 LOH. After leaving active service in 1971, he served in the Nebraska Army National Guard for nearly 18 years and his unit was activated for duty in Desert Storm in 1991. In addition to the Huey and LOH he is qualified in AH1 COBRA.

Catlett has the distinction of being one of the youngest pilots in Vietnam and one of the oldest in Desert Storm. Catlett received 28 air medals, 1 Bronze Star M, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, Vietnam service medal and Vietnam campaign medal awards for his service.

He retired with the rank of CW3.

Leslie C. Fahrenbruch

Fahrenbruch served in the US Air Force from May 1967 to July 1971. He completed his basic training at Lackland AFB San Antonio, Texas, and went to tech school at Lowery AFB in Denver.

He had on-the-job training at Luke AFB, Glendale, Arizona, and was sent to Kadena AFB in Okinawa for six months. After a B52 crash and he helped remove live bombs from the area. He was sent to Yamode Buti Base at Kokora, Japan, for a year. He reconstructed container bomb units. He also helped clear caves of World War II munitions including TNT.

Fahrenbruch had a temporary duty assignment for 60 days back at Kadena, Okinawa, to recondition munitions that came from all points in Vietnam.

From Japan he was sent to DaNang, Vietnam. He drove the met truck delivering munitions to the flight line from the preload area.

He was one of 10 Air Force personnel who had their home departure extended for seven days. The third day into the extension, Charlie (the Viet Cong), hit the barracks. Only three of the 10 came home.

Paul Cooper

Cooper served in the US Army from 1971-73. He completed basic training at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri, and then went to Fort Huachuca, Arizona, for military intelligence training.

Because his job training was in analysis, he was sent to Vietnam with the 525 Military Intelligence group, where he spent most of his time in Saigon.

Cooper served as the Lincoln County Veterans Service Officer for the last 21 years, retiring Nov. 10.

He received a Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign medal and a bronze star.