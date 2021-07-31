Focus: Ensuring cardiac health in children

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 40,000 births each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The most common are openings or holes between the bottom two pumping chambers; those are called arterial septal defects. We also very commonly can see abnormalities of the aortic valves, if there’s something like a condition called bicuspid aortic valve,” Robinson said.

Robinson also sees cases of acquired heart disease, which is when heart disease is caused by something like a viral infection or a condition like Kawasaki disease.

Regardless of the type of heart condition, Robinson said, the focus has shifted in recent decades as medicine has advanced. The question has ceased to be whether a child with a heart condition will survive, and is now focused on helping them thrive in life.

“We want kids to be active in the long term, doing as much as they can, as many activities as they can and living a healthy lifestyle,” Robinson said. “We emphasize that kind of lifestyle goal rather than focusing on mortality or things they would have otherwise talked about decades ago with congenital heart disease. I think we’re now in an era where we focus more on outcomes of good developmental milestones, good school performance, those types of things.”

Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.

