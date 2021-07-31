Focus: Ensuring cardiac health in children

Besides gold-medal reputations, Olympians Dana Vollmer and Lauren Cheney have another thing in common: The former Team USA athletes were diagnosed with heart conditions as children.
“I think it’s important to remember that there are American gold-medal athletes at the Olympic Games who have had heart surgery as children,” said Dr. Jeremy Robinson of Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.
Robinson and his colleagues participate in an outreach clinic every other month at Great Plains Health in North Platte, providing care to area children with heart conditions.
He emphasized that the first line of defense in ensuring cardiac health for youth is with their primary care physicians. When parents take children for annual checkups, it allows primary care physicians to note anything out of the ordinary, whether the patient is an infant or a student athlete.
“If something changes on exam or something like a heart murmur shows up on a well-child exam during infancy, a question can then be raised to cardiologists to what we can do to best further investigate that,” Robinson said. “But whether it’s a question during infancy in a baby or even an athlete or teenager for sports participation screening, we really rely and value the assessment of a primary care physician, kind of as our front-line screening.”
Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 40,000 births each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The most common are openings or holes between the bottom two pumping chambers; those are called arterial septal defects. We also very commonly can see abnormalities of the aortic valves, if there’s something like a condition called bicuspid aortic valve,” Robinson said.
Robinson also sees cases of acquired heart disease, which is when heart disease is caused by something like a viral infection or a condition like Kawasaki disease.
Regardless of the type of heart condition, Robinson said, the focus has shifted in recent decades as medicine has advanced. The question has ceased to be whether a child with a heart condition will survive, and is now focused on helping them thrive in life.
“We want kids to be active in the long term, doing as much as they can, as many activities as they can and living a healthy lifestyle,” Robinson said. “We emphasize that kind of lifestyle goal rather than focusing on mortality or things they would have otherwise talked about decades ago with congenital heart disease. I think we’re now in an era where we focus more on outcomes of good developmental milestones, good school performance, those types of things.”
