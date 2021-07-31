 Skip to main content
Focus: Ensuring cardiac health in children
Graphic by Susan Szuch / The North Platte Telegraph

Besides gold-medal reputations, Olympians Dana Vollmer and Lauren Cheney have another thing in common: The former Team USA athletes were diagnosed with heart conditions as children.

“I think it’s important to remember that there are American gold-medal athletes at the Olympic Games who have had heart surgery as children,” said Dr. Jeremy Robinson of Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.

Robinson and his colleagues participate in an outreach clinic every other month at Great Plains Health in North Platte, providing care to area children with heart conditions.

He emphasized that the first line of defense in ensuring cardiac health for youth is with their primary care physicians. When parents take children for annual checkups, it allows primary care physicians to note anything out of the ordinary, whether the patient is an infant or a student athlete.

“If something changes on exam or something like a heart murmur shows up on a well-child exam during infancy, a question can then be raised to cardiologists to what we can do to best further investigate that,” Robinson said. “But whether it’s a question during infancy in a baby or even an athlete or teenager for sports participation screening, we really rely and value the assessment of a primary care physician, kind of as our front-line screening.”

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 40,000 births each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The most common are openings or holes between the bottom two pumping chambers; those are called arterial septal defects. We also very commonly can see abnormalities of the aortic valves, if there’s something like a condition called bicuspid aortic valve,” Robinson said.

Robinson also sees cases of acquired heart disease, which is when heart disease is caused by something like a viral infection or a condition like Kawasaki disease.

Regardless of the type of heart condition, Robinson said, the focus has shifted in recent decades as medicine has advanced. The question has ceased to be whether a child with a heart condition will survive, and is now focused on helping them thrive in life.

“We want kids to be active in the long term, doing as much as they can, as many activities as they can and living a healthy lifestyle,” Robinson said. “We emphasize that kind of lifestyle goal rather than focusing on mortality or things they would have otherwise talked about decades ago with congenital heart disease. I think we’re now in an era where we focus more on outcomes of good developmental milestones, good school performance, those types of things.”

Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.

Acquired heart disease

Acquired heart disease occurs when an infection or a disease causes heart problems, as opposed to congenital heart defects, which are present from birth.

Worldwide, rheumatic heart disease is the most commonly acquired heart disease in people younger than 25, according to the World Health Organization.

It results from rheumatic fever, an immune response to the bacteria that causes strep throat and scarlet fever. Over 288,346 people die from it yearly, mostly in low- or middle-income countries, according to the WHO.

For children in developed countries, the most common cause of acquired heart disease is Kawasaki disease, according to the American Heart Association.

The disease, named for the Japanese pediatrician Dr. Tomisaku Kawasaki who first described it in 1967, causes inflammation of the blood vessels throughout the body, so prompt treatment can help prevent significant heart problems.

The Kawasaki Disease Foundation estimates that each year, more than 4,200 children are diagnosed with the disease. It mainly affects children younger than 5 years old, and boys are 1.5 times more likely to contract Kawasaki disease than girls.

Kawasaki disease can damage the coronary arteries and heart muscle in as many as one in four children, according to the AHA.

— Susan Szuch

