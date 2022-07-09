Focus: Preventing suicide through QPR

QPR stands for “Question. Persuade. Refer.” A suicide prevention approach, it is being done be ordinary people, and it is saving lives.

It is important to know that asking someone about suicidal thoughts does not make them more likely to do it, said Soni Cochran. Cochran conducted a QPR training at the University of Nebraska West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte on June 27.

Cochran is a disaster education coordinator for Extension based in Chadron. She said everyone should consider taking the training, which is also offered locally through Region 2 Human Services

“Often when people are considering suicide, it’s like they’re looking through a straw and their focus is very narrow,” Cochran said. “By having a listening ear and asking the question to something they’re already thinking about, we can broaden that straw and give them hope and help them get to where they need to be.”

Next steps are to persuade the person to get help, and refer them to a counselor, minister or other trusted and qualified person. Helping the person make the call, following up and taking the person to meet with a counselor are all ways to help. Sometimes emergency mental health care is important, Cochran said; be willing to do whatever is needed to get help with and for the person.

Cochran suggests keeping the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline handy: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Beginning July 16, anyone in the U.S. can reach the lifeline by simply dialing 9-8-8.

A person who is suicidal may show indications such as giving away valuable possessions, talking about not wanting to live anymore, purchasing a gun or stockpiling pills, acting depressed, having sleep disorders, etc. However, signs may be less obvious. Be alert to changes in the person, along with subtle cues that things are not OK.

Then find a private place to talk, and be willing to take as much time as necessary, Cochran said.

The conversation might start with, “I’ve noticed that ...,” then state observations, such as that the person has been withdrawn lately, has been drinking more, things the person has said, etc.

Avoid giving problem-solving advice, but respond in ways that show you care and that you are listening. The person may seem reluctant to talk at first, or may avoid answering questions directly. Be persistent, re-frame questions, and listen.

People are often uncomfortable asking, “Are you thinking about suicide?” but need to get past that discomfort, Cochran said. Even if the person is not considering suicide, knowing he or she can talk to you, can help a lot.

It is important to avoid accusing or being judgmental. Focus on offering hope and providing encouragement, phrases such as “I want you to live.” You can also say, “I’m on your side — will you let me help you get the help you need?”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national suicide rate was 14 per 100,000 people in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available. However, the rate in west central Nebraska was higher. The 2016-20 five-year average for the area was 18.9 suicides per 100,000 people. In 2020 it was 34.1.

Nationally, the group with the highest suicide rate was non-Hispanic white men 75 and older, with a rate of 47.8 per 100,000. The highest actual number of suicides were among adults ages 35 to 64, who accounted for 47.2% of all suicides.

However, many young adults and children are also at risk. Suicide was the second leading cause of death among 10 to 14 year olds, after accidental injury. In 2019, 9% of high school students reported attempting suicide during the previous 12 months.

Women were more likely to make attempts, but men were more likely to end their lives by suicide, according to the CDC data.

High risk factors include having experienced sexual assault or other trauma, or high levels of other stressors. Suffering from depression or bi-polar disorder are important risk factors. Young people who identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual have significantly higher rates of suicide. Drugs and alcohol can also be factors.

Pat Neben of Thedford attended the June 27 QPR training. She is on the rescue squad in Thedford, a village of about 200 people 65 miles north of North Platte. Rescue personnel there have been called upon to respond to suicide attempts and “It’s been a difficult situation.”

She said the training will help, because, “I (didn’t) know how to approach somebody” and, “if I can become a little more comfortable with that, that’s what I want to do,” she said. “In the past it’s been an unsaid thing, ‘you don’t ask those questions,’” but “if we don’t, the end result is not good.”

Neben said she is going to share what she has learned.

“I’ve already talked to my squad about it and they want me to bring information back to them,” she said.

When people are trained in QPR they are called gatekeepers. So far, there are approximately 3 million gatekeepers across the United States, Cochran said, and “I want as many people as possible to know” QPR.

Cochran is involved with the university’s Rural Family Stress and Wellness Workgroup. The group was formed in response to the widespread 2019 flooding in the state. Those floods added to other stressors, related to farm economics, wildfires, droughts, etc. Since then COVID-19 has also had an impact.

The group, initiated a “Nebraska Needs You” campaign later in 2019. The focus was on preventing youth suicide in rural areas. Since then they have partnered with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to offer resources to all age groups throughout the state, said Quinn Lewandowski, the senior research specialist for the group. QPR training is one of the ways they are doing that.

He said everyone should feel, regardless of what’s going on, “it’s a life worth living,” said Lewandowski.

“Often, if you get people through that dark time, they’ll go on to live a safe and happy life — but that dark time can be a dangerous time,” he said.