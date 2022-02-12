Former North Platte paramedic saves wife's life when she has cardiac event

The afternoon of Kari’s cardiac event, the Richardses were supposed to have a Catholic Mass to bless their marriage a week ahead of their 45th anniversary.

Perhaps God gave them a different blessing that day.

“There’s a lot of miraculous things that happened that day,” Patrick said.

First, Patrick’s snowblower wouldn’t start that morning. It was odd, he said, because this machine started up every time, without fail. But if Patrick had been out clearing the driveway, he wouldn’t have been beside Kari when her heart stopped.

Another out-of-the-ordinary occurrence also helped ensure Kari’s safety — the friend who stopped by to try out his new snowblower.

“He has never, ever scooped our driveway,” Kari said. “He lives across town and had a new snowblower and was trying it out. He decided to come over and see if Pat needed help. He got it done within about five, 10 minutes, so Pat came in and sat down. I can’t explain, except by the grace of God.”

Another chance meeting solidified the feeling that there was a divine element to the situation.