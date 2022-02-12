Former North Platte paramedic saves wife's life when she has cardiac event

Patrick Richards never thought he’d have to save his wife’s life.
The 20-year veteran of the North Platte Fire Department had performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation countless times before — in the field and during his 15 years of teaching at Great Plains Health,
But on the first morning of 2022, he found himself performing CPR on Kari, his wife. GPH cardiologist Dr. Azariah Kirubakaran credits Patrick’s quick response with saving her life.
“The moral of the story, in my opinion, is without (Patrick) being there at the right time, there’s no Kari now,” Kirubakaran said.
According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest. Of the 356,000 cardiac arrests that occurred outside a hospital in 2017, the AHA reports bystanders performed CPR in 46% of them.
The cardiologist hopes Kari’s story sparks a change.
“If there is some way this triggers, in the community, an effort to teach everybody (CPR) — maybe not everybody, maybe 90% — then those who have a sudden cardiac arrest have a better chance of surviving,” Kirubakaran said.
Patrick agreed.
For those interested in learning CPR, GPH will host an educational session from 6 to 8 p.m. March 3 at the hospital. People who do not need a CPR completion card can learn how to perform the lifesaving practice. For more information, call 308-568-8640.
A morning like any other
The morning of New Year’s Day started out normally enough.
It had snowed, and although the Richardses’ snowblower wasn’t working, a friend had stopped by, bringing his own new snowblower to try it out.
With the driveway cleared in a matter of minutes thanks to their friend, Patrick was in the living room when Kari sat down beside him.
She’d just wrapped up what was left of a breakfast she couldn’t quite finish.
“I don’t feel good,” Kari told her husband.
Then she slumped over, taking two gasping breaths about five seconds apart.
Patrick remembers yelling at her — “Kari, don’t do this!” — because he knew immediately what those breaths meant. He knew that when he pulled her off the couch, she wouldn’t have a pulse.
Those breaths, called agonal respiration, are a natural reflex when the brain isn’t getting the oxygen it needs to survive. Kari’s heart had stopped.
The former paramedic jumped into action, performing compressions on his wife’s chest to keep oxygenated blood flowing in her body and using rescue breathing to put oxygen into her lungs. He paused briefly to call 911, and within five minutes, the EMTs were at his house. Kari was defibrillated twice and then was on her way to the hospital. There, she would be taken to the catheterization lab, where Kirubakaran would diagnose what happened.
“I want to stress that (the EMTs and fire department) deserve everything,” Patrick said.
‘You took one for the team’
During a consultation with the couple, Kirubakaran would tell Patrick and Kari, “There’s so much to this (situation), my brain hurts.”
The cardiologist thinks Kari had a primary ventricular fibrillation, one of the most serious cardiac rhythm disturbances, which causes the heart to quiver instead of beating normally.
Coronary artery disease is the most common cause of V-fib. Weakness in heart muscles — cardiomyopathy — is another.
“We knew within about half an hour of being in the cath lab, it was neither one,” Kirubakaran said.
Then something came up on the electrocardiogram that records the heart’s electrical activity: a pattern identified by Spanish cardiologists Pedro Brugada and Josep Brugada in 1992, known as Brugada sign.
This specific pattern can indicate that there are defects in the heart’s sodium channels, which can cause the electrical impulses in the heart to stop.
While the defects are always present, the specific pattern may not be, and the heartbeat eventually returns to normal, leaving a patient susceptible to another episode of cardiac arrest if it isn’t identified.
“If (Kari’s) EKG was delayed by six hours, you never would have known,” Kirubakaran said. Kari was diagnosed with Brugada syndrome, a disease with a genetic component.
So now Patrick and Kari’s daughters are being screened for the syndrome, as well as Kari’s other family members.
“My daughter made the best comment: ‘You know, Mom, you took one for the team,’” Kari said.
Kari now has an internal cardioverter-defibrillator in her chest, which continuously monitors her heartbeat and will deliver a shock if it detects something wrong, which will make her heartbeat return to normal.
‘By the grace of God’
Kirubakaran can’t identify a reason why the channel defect affected Kari’s heart that day.
“There’s no real good reason (we can) tell why it happened then, and not the day before or two minutes before, or 10 years before,” Kirubakaran said.
The afternoon of Kari’s cardiac event, the Richardses were supposed to have a Catholic Mass to bless their marriage a week ahead of their 45th anniversary.
Perhaps God gave them a different blessing that day.
“There’s a lot of miraculous things that happened that day,” Patrick said.
First, Patrick’s snowblower wouldn’t start that morning. It was odd, he said, because this machine started up every time, without fail. But if Patrick had been out clearing the driveway, he wouldn’t have been beside Kari when her heart stopped.
Another out-of-the-ordinary occurrence also helped ensure Kari’s safety — the friend who stopped by to try out his new snowblower.
“He has never, ever scooped our driveway,” Kari said. “He lives across town and had a new snowblower and was trying it out. He decided to come over and see if Pat needed help. He got it done within about five, 10 minutes, so Pat came in and sat down. I can’t explain, except by the grace of God.”
Another chance meeting solidified the feeling that there was a divine element to the situation.
In August 2003, Patrick and his partner Ron Holmes were in the back of a rescue unit when they were hit by a semitrailer truck. EMTs from York stopped when they saw the wreckage and “picked me up off the drive shaft I was impaled on,” Patrick said.
One of the EMTs visited Patrick while he was in the ICU, Kari said, but Patrick didn’t remember.
Nearly 20 years later, one of the CNAs who was taking care of Kari at GPH after her cardiac event turned out to be the EMT who had rescued Patrick. They finally met.
“That’s a God thing,” Patrick said. “It’s beyond my thinking why God put him in our lives right then — maybe because we needed him — and it just tied everything up.”
More by Susan Szuch
Five stories about people who made North Platte -- and the world -- a better place
Whether it's changing the life of someone across the country or across the street, here are five stories of how North Platte residents work to create a difference in the world.
Social media allowed Lauressa Gillock to find a recipient for her daughter's liver and to stay in touch with others who received Olivia Swedberg's organs. “My daughter is living on through these other people, and it’s just an amazing gift to have.”
“The more we talk about it, the less stigmatized it’s going to get,” said Jennifer Krawjewski. “The less stigmatized it is, the more people we are going to be able to help, so we need to be having those conversations a lot more than we’re having them.”
At the Sew Day last Saturday, all skill levels were present, as well as people from all walks of life. But they all had at least two things in common: a love of sewing and an appreciation for veterans.
Co-workers, both current and former, as well as donors and friends celebrated the retirement of three Red Cross employees: Peggy Baker, Jolene Morgan and Jan Widick, who have over 80 years of service combined.
On Friday afternoon, the Department of Health and Human Services presented Maria Lein with a Community Health Worker Making a Difference Award…
Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.