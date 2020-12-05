Forming a Brazilian connection at West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte

A chance meeting opened up the opportunity for a number of Brazilian agriculture students to study in North Platte.
In 2011, Bruno Vieira of Brazil doing an internship at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and finishing up his bachelor’s degree in agriculture when was introduced to Greg Kruger, the weed science and application technology specialist at the West Central Research and Extension Center.
“During that time I met the professor, Dr. Greg Kruger at a Fourth of July barbecue,” Vieira said. “My adviser in Lincoln was a very good friend of Greg’s and (the barbecue) is where I met him.”
Vieira went back to Brazil and worked there for two years.
“I was working in research down there and I was enjoying so much the research,” Vieira said. “I decided to continue my education and pursue graduate school, my PhD.”
In 2014, Vieira sent a letter to Kruger.
“I asked him if he remembers me from the barbecue back in 2011,” Vieira said. “He said, ‘yes, I remember’ and I said, ‘I want to come back to Nebraska to pursue my grad school and how can we make this happen,’ and that’s how that all started.”
Kruger had already started working with students from Brazil, bringing the first class to WCREC in 2012.
“Brazil had started a scholarship program that I applied for with Greg,” Vieira said. “So we decided on a project that would be competitive enough to apply for the PhD scholarship and we got accepted.”
Jesaelen Moraes is another Brazilian student, who among many others started making the trek to North Platte. There are currently about 10 students at various stages of their education who are studying at the WCREC.
“Seven years ago in 2013 is the first time I came to Nebraska, here, to work with Greg,” Moraes said. “I was doing agronomy in Brazil at San Paulo State University and I was in my fourth year there.”
Moraes came under an internship program and said that was the second year for Brazilian students to study with Kruger. She is married to Rafael and they have a son, Pedro Noah, who is 3 years old.
“I knew about opportunity because a friend of mine, his brother was a master’s student in Lincoln at that time, knew about the opportunity with Greg,” Moraes said. “So I thought I’d give it a try.”
The trip — which she made with four other students — was her first to the U.S.
“I knew about Nebraska because I had a friend who did six months of high school in Lincoln,” Moraes said. “But it was the only thing I knew about Nebraska, nothing else.”
Moraes is now working on her PhD in agriculture, specifically weed science application technology and isn’t sure where she wants to work when she finishes.
“I get this question very often, do you want to go back to Brazil or do you want to stay,” Moraes said. “I have not decided that because I want to see what the future holds and what God has planned for me and my family.”
At some point, she said, her and her family will likely return to their home country.
“Our family is there,” Moraes said. “I want to return something to agriculture in Brazil as well. I really feel that I need to do that, but I’m not sure if it’s going to happen as soon as I finish my PhD here.”
Vieira’s wife Dariane has finished her PhD and is now working at the University of Florida, as a professor in agriculture.
“For both my wife and I, we really like our time in the U.S. and we decided to stay,” Vieira said. “We both came on a Brazilian scholarship and how that works is you can go back to Brazil to spread the knowledge you learned or you refund the scholarship.”
Since they decided to stay, they are now in the process of paying back the scholarship.
“What we are doing now is basically doing this post-doctoral experience, which is more like a transition between the PhD to having a job in academia as a professor,” Vieira said. “That’s what we are looking to do for our careers.”
Vieira said the experience at WCREC inspired them to seek work in academic research.
“What you learn very fast is that it’s all about the possibilities and the opportunities that you get,” Vieira said. “Even though we really like Nebraska and would really appreciate staying around, you really don’t know, you really don’t control where the positions open up. Right now we are exploring every single scenario.”
Moraes also wants to continue to work in research.
“Since I was a child, I was a very curious person,” Moraes said. “I remember going out in the neighborhood and asking, where this came from, what’s this doing here, trying to figure out things.”
However, that curiosity also made it hard for her to make a decision about a career path.
“It was difficult for me when I had to decide what I wanted to do because I was interested in animals, plants and people,” Moraes said. “I actually started in nursing school and I did that for three years.”
She had friends who were studying agronomy and she decided that would be a better fit for her.
Both Vieira and Moraes love North Platte.
“In Brazil, we have the impression that American people are going to be more colder than us in Brazil,” Moraes said. “We like to hug, we like to kiss and in America it’s like different.”
However, she found North Platte to be a very friendly place.
“People are respectful, people want to know where you’re from,” Moraes said. “They are interested and want to learn more about you.”
She said there is another benefit to the diversity of cultures at WCREC.
“Living together here in the facility, I think we have a really good relationship with each other,” Moraes said. “(North Platte) is a small city but we have so many students from so many countries. It’s very special to learn other traditions, other cultures.
“It makes you think differently, it makes you understand better how things happen.”
Vieira is working on his post-doctorate work with Kruger, although because of COVID-19, he is doing the program online while living in Florida with his wife.
“We don’t know where the next opportunity will come,” Vieira said. “You keep walking forward and keep all the doors open and see what’s going to happen — that’s the strategy.”
