Forming a Brazilian connection at West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte

Moraes is now working on her PhD in agriculture, specifically weed science application technology and isn’t sure where she wants to work when she finishes.

“I get this question very often, do you want to go back to Brazil or do you want to stay,” Moraes said. “I have not decided that because I want to see what the future holds and what God has planned for me and my family.”

At some point, she said, her and her family will likely return to their home country.

“Our family is there,” Moraes said. “I want to return something to agriculture in Brazil as well. I really feel that I need to do that, but I’m not sure if it’s going to happen as soon as I finish my PhD here.”

Vieira’s wife Dariane has finished her PhD and is now working at the University of Florida, as a professor in agriculture.

“For both my wife and I, we really like our time in the U.S. and we decided to stay,” Vieira said. “We both came on a Brazilian scholarship and how that works is you can go back to Brazil to spread the knowledge you learned or you refund the scholarship.”

Since they decided to stay, they are now in the process of paying back the scholarship.