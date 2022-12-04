Hershey, Maxwell ag programs begin with excitement

First time ag programs at Hershey and Maxwell schools are drawing great interest from students who want to learn more about the opportunities in agriculture.

The ag programs began in August with Donavan Phoenix at Hershey and Amanda Schmidt at Maxwell. The programs that include FFA clubs hope to expand students’ awareness of a variety of agriculture careers.

“We are offering nine classes this year ranging from ag mechanics to animal science and plant science,” Phoenix said. “Also, every eighth grader at Hershey takes an ag class.”

The eighth graders rotate into an ag class every quarter.

“It is really great because everyone gets the message of ag and really gets that experience to decide whether or not they want to take ag later on in high school,” Phoenix said. “Additionally, we teach a monthly ag lesson to Hershey third graders and sixth graders. Our FFA chapter is a big contributor to that.”

Phoenix graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University with a degree in agriculture education. He is a third-year teacher and his wife is from Nebraska, which was the draw for them to come to Hershey.

“We saw Hershey was starting a program that was really attractive,” Phoenix said. “It was something we really wanted to do. So we decided to make the move and we’ve really been enjoying it ever since.”

FFA is open to any seventh through 12th graders and is not just for farm kids, Phoenix said.

“We have officers that are really active in rodeo; we have officers that grew up in town that have no livestock or traditional ag experience,” Phoenix said, “so really it’s for everyone.”

In order to compete in FFA contests, students must be enrolled in an ag class. Students who aren’t enrolled in any ag class are still able to participate in local or community events, Phoenix said.

Eighth grader Sawyer Willard is involved in his family’s ranching operation.

“I grew up in agriculture, so it’s kind of something I did from a very young age,” Willard said. “It’s something I’m really good at because I’ve done it so long.”

Junior Kandice Thompson is an officer with the Hershey FFA.

“Mr. Phoenix has done a great job of letting us know all of the competitions that are in FFA and getting us used to all of the scientific stuff, plant studies and, of course, animal science,” Thompson said. “He’s definitely pushed people to do different things. For example, I’m in employment skills and I did not know I was going to do that until a couple of months ago, so he’s just been really good about getting us to try new things and these things are actually very fun to do.”

Ali Vaughn, junior, is the treasurer for Hershey FFA.

“I’m involved in FFA because I’ve grown up around ag my whole life,” Vaughn said. “Ag is all around Hershey so with it coming to our school, we can learn more about it. It’s going to help me with job opportunities we can discover and work into.”

Schmidt, a graduate of Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, brings her energy and love for agriculture to Maxwell. The first-year teacher is immersed in developing the first-year program for the school.

She said the program is currently focusing on three pathways: animal science and plant science, which are new, and the metals and fabrication that has been previously been in place as part of the curriculum.

“These kids have never had the animal and plant science courses, so that’s all brand new to them,” Schmidt said. “It’s very exciting.”

Schmidt wants to build a legacy of agriculture at Maxwell and hopes to add small engine repair and electrical within the next five years.

“I was genuinely shocked at how many students were interested in the ag program,” Schmidt said. “(I thought) if I have at least 10 in the program for FFA, then maybe 25-30 in the ag classes, I would have been so happy.

“We actually have 47 in our classes and 25 in our FFA chapter. They have blown me away with how the students have wanted this.”

Trey Powell, president of the Maxwell FFA chapter has been involved in ag and the program offers insight into ag opportunities.

“In the future I want to be a veterinarian,” Powell said. “Through ag and FFA I get a lot of exposure to that.”

Club vice president Levi Huffman has worked on the family farm all of his life and he sees the benefits of the program.

“It’s really exciting and it’s a lot of work to start a new program,” Huffman said. “For my future, I really hope to go into ag and work on the family farm so this is just helping me get more involved into the agriculture community and I’m excited to do that.”

Austin Miller, chapter secretary, said the new program will help get students involved who have never been involved with ag previously.

“My family owns a ranch and I’ve been involved with it since I was little,” Miller said. “I’ve learned about the different opportunities there are and there isn’t just one area you can go into, but there’s lots of different things that work together that create jobs in agriculture.”

The schools appear to be well on their way to building successful ag programs and offering education opportunities that include working with Nebraska Game and Parks.

Hershey FFA members Cale Russman, Shane and Audrey Shutts, and John McNeel worked with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on Nov. 12-13 during its annual deer check-in. During this event, these FFA members assisted in aging deer by teeth and harvesting lymph nodes for biopsies.

District 42 Sen. Mike Jacobson helped both Hershey and Maxwell get started by purchasing FFA jackets for the students.