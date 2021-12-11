How Kansas National Guard's Company D found Christmas in North Platte

***

No one knows who decided — at the last minute, likely for security reasons — to send Dodge City-based Company D of the U.S. Army’s 137th Infantry Regiment through North Platte on Dec. 17, 1941.

Meanwhile, North Platte’s Company D of the 134th Infantry Regiment was riding the rails farther south.

Its members would meet the 137th and other 35th Infantry Division units at Fort Ord, near San Francisco, beginning an odyssey that would win the 35th lasting glory in Europe.

We don’t know how those Kansans remembered their few minutes at North Platte’s 1918 Union Pacific Depot. (What you read above is extrapolated from North Platte news stories about that day.)

But the experience inspired the young woman who boarded their train — 25-year-old Rae Wilson — to write a letter published the next morning in the North Platte Daily Bulletin (which would merge with this newspaper in November 1946).

We had a canteen that served troop trains during World War I, Wilson wrote. We can do it again.