How Kansas National Guard's Company D found Christmas in North Platte

Imagine being on a Union Pacific Railroad troop train, 10 days after Pearl Harbor, heading from Arkansas to who knows where.
The train stops. Your superiors say you’re in North Platte, Nebraska, for a few minutes while your steam locomotive takes on water.
You look out the window. A few hundred people are standing in fading Wednesday winter sunlight, arms full of packages. What?
A young woman enters and finds the commanding officer. They speak. The guys sitting nearest overhear.
Word spreads: They thought they were meeting the Nebraska National Guard’s Company D. Their own town’s unit.
They weren’t looking for our Company D from the Kansas Guard.
Then the C.O. says: Step outside the car.
You do. And those people surround you, hand you fruit, cigarettes, fruitcakes, a wrapped Christmas present.
Godspeed, they say. Please come back safely.
You’re back on the train, waving goodbye to those good people, holding back tears.
You don’t know if you’ll live or die. But you know Christmas found you in North Platte.
***
No one knows who decided — at the last minute, likely for security reasons — to send Dodge City-based Company D of the U.S. Army’s 137th Infantry Regiment through North Platte on Dec. 17, 1941.
Meanwhile, North Platte’s Company D of the 134th Infantry Regiment was riding the rails farther south.
Its members would meet the 137th and other 35th Infantry Division units at Fort Ord, near San Francisco, beginning an odyssey that would win the 35th lasting glory in Europe.
We don’t know how those Kansans remembered their few minutes at North Platte’s 1918 Union Pacific Depot. (What you read above is extrapolated from North Platte news stories about that day.)
But the experience inspired the young woman who boarded their train — 25-year-old Rae Wilson — to write a letter published the next morning in the North Platte Daily Bulletin (which would merge with this newspaper in November 1946).
We had a canteen that served troop trains during World War I, Wilson wrote. We can do it again.
A week later, on Christmas Day 1941, North Platte opened its World War II Canteen — soon renowned from Manila to Berlin for rallying an entire region to bestow its kindness upon some 6 million service members over 51 months.
In honor of the Canteen’s Christmas birthday and this Friday’s 80th anniversary of the Kansas Guardsmen’s visit, The Telegraph revisits that fateful case of mistaken identity that made the “wrong” Company D the Canteen’s first customers.
Though we can’t say what they thought of North Platte, we’ve done our best to learn about them and what became of them.
It’s fitting that much of the Dodge City Guardsmen’s wartime journey would take place near the North Platte Guardsmen those 500 people had expected to see.