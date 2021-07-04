In and around North Platte, summertime brings events of all kinds

No matter your interests, there’s sure to be something for everyone to do this summer. Take a look at some of the recurring and unique events in North Platte and its surrounding areas.

Entertainment

» NRoute Fort Cody Summer Music Series: 6 p.m. Thursdays at Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive. For more information, visit facebook.com/nrouteentertainment.

» Municipal Band Concert: 7:30 p.m. Fridays through July 30 at Cody Park Picnic Shelter, 1601 N. Jeffers. Additional concert 2 p.m. July 25 in the Fox Theatre at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St.

» Relay for Life of the Plains Movie Night: 8 p.m. July 17 at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. Movie will be “It’s a Wonderful Life,” $5 per car. For more information, visit facebook.com/fundingthecure or relayforlife/plainsne.org.

» Rascal Martinez: 7-10 p.m. July 24 at Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. General admission in parking lot is $10.

» Longhorn Music Festival: Gates open 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena, 930 South St, Sutherland. Tickets $45 in advance, $55 day of the show. Information: longhornfest2021.eventbrite.com.

Shopping