In and around North Platte, summertime brings events of all kinds

No matter your interests, there’s sure to be something for everyone to do this summer. Take a look at some of the recurring and unique events in North Platte and its surrounding areas.
Entertainment
» NRoute Fort Cody Summer Music Series: 6 p.m. Thursdays at Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive. For more information, visit facebook.com/nrouteentertainment.
» Municipal Band Concert: 7:30 p.m. Fridays through July 30 at Cody Park Picnic Shelter, 1601 N. Jeffers. Additional concert 2 p.m. July 25 in the Fox Theatre at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St.
» Relay for Life of the Plains Movie Night: 8 p.m. July 17 at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. Movie will be “It’s a Wonderful Life,” $5 per car. For more information, visit facebook.com/fundingthecure or relayforlife/plainsne.org.
» Rascal Martinez: 7-10 p.m. July 24 at Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. General admission in parking lot is $10.
» Longhorn Music Festival: Gates open 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena, 930 South St, Sutherland. Tickets $45 in advance, $55 day of the show. Information: longhornfest2021.eventbrite.com.
Shopping
» The Original North Platte Farmer’s Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays at Platte River Mall.
» North Platte Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays at Parkade Plaza.
» Downtown Sidewalk Sales: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 15 through 17 in the Canteen District in downtown North Platte.
Sports
» Pickleball @ the Park till Dark: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Memorial Park.
» North Platte Pickleball: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Memorial Park.
» Buffalo Bill Brawl Boxing Tournament: Weigh-ins noon-3 p.m. July 23 at Wild Bill's Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St. Competition starts at noon July 24 and 25 at D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. Registration closes July 19. Information: playnorthplatte.com/bbbrawl.
» Share a Spare Color Run: 7 a.m. July 24 at Cody Park. Run to benefit the Nebraska Kidney Association. Information: platteriverfitness.com/colorrun.
» Jim Whitaker’s Platte River Run: Aug. 14. 5K and 10K race. Information: platteriverfitness.com.
Community fun
» North Platte Pow Wow 2021: July 9, 10 and 11 at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park. $15 for weekend pass, $7 for day pass. For more information, visit facebook.com/nppowwow or call Char Swallberg, 308-520-9516.
» Platte River Cruise Night: July 9, 10 and 11. For full schedule of events, including car shows and pin-up contests, visit platterivercruise.com.
» Brady Days: Aug. 6, 7 and 8. Events throughout the village of Brady.
» North Platte Rail Days — Bailey Yard Tours: Aug. 6, 7 and 8 at Golden Spike Tower, 1249 N. Homestead Road. For times, visit goldenspiketower.com/events/northplatteraildays.
» North Platte Rail Days Model Train and Hobby Show: Aug. 7 and 8 at D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. Admission: Adults $5, children under 12 $1, under 5 free with adult admission. For times, visit goldenspiketower.com/events/northplatteraildays.