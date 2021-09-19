Is sorghum Nebraska’s next big alternative crop?

“We’re kind of in an unique spot here, between those two fairly large sorghum acreage areas,” Burr said. “We’ve got, obviously, a great rail system from here to be able to ship it back out.”

Burr said the research ongoing at WCREEC is through the Testing Ag Performance Solutions program, which facilitates interactive real-life farm management competitions.

“We have a TAPS sorghum competition,” Burr said. “What we’re trying to look at is different seeding rates, different hybrids, when to apply nitrogen, how much to apply and then what kind of yields can you get on some pretty top-notch soils here under different water conditions.”

Looking at the future, Burr believes some areas around North Platte could see water restrictions.

“So maybe producers in the future won’t be able to pump as much water as they would like to,” Burr said. “Sorghum might be that opportunity for them to be able to produce a full sorghum crop where they wouldn’t have enough water to produce a full corn crop.”

His research is looking at that aspect to see what the profitability might be.