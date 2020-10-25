Jacobson: Pumpkins burst with potential, from sweet treats to savory snacks

If you were one of the lucky ones, after planting seeds in the spring, cultivating them with fertilizer and water on a timely basis, keeping your vines weed free and free of beetles, mildew and viruses, you are enjoying the fruits of your labor.

Generally, pumpkins are harvested in late September or October before heavy frosts hit the planting area. Use a sharp knife or pruning shears to cut them from the vines, leaving 3 to 4 inches of stem attached to each fruit. Try to avoid cutting or bruising the fruit. The rinds need to be hard and firm for pumpkins to store well.

Store pumpkins in a dry area that stays between 50 and 55 degrees. If they ripen well before Halloween you can wash them with a weak bleach solution (1 tablespoon. mixed in 16 oz. of water), rinse with water and store them in your basement on a pallet or platform that allows air to circulate around the fruit. Pumpkins are a great source of beta carotene (converts to vitamin A) and vitamin C. Choose pumpkins that are heavy for their size. It’s most often used cooked to make pie filling but can also be substituted in recipes calling for winter squash.