Jacobson: Pumpkins burst with potential, from sweet treats to savory snacks

Pumpkin is a summer-growing annual of the genus Curcurbita and the family Curcurbitaceae, which also includes gourds. It is a winter squash recognized by its many creases running from the stem to the bottom on its thick-skinned shell.
Pumpkin is harvested and eaten in the mature fruit stage, when its color has changed from green, usually well into the fall. It grows on long vines and comes in many varieties and colors, but we are most familiar with the orange variety. Like other winter squash, it can be stored intact for carving and eating later in the season.
Some varieties are preferable for carving, some for making pies.
Pumpkin seeds can also be cleaned, dried and salted for a healthful snack. After cleaning the seeds by flushing water over them in a colander, dry them on paper towels. Once dry add 2 teaspoons of fine sea salt and 2 teaspoons olive oil per 1½ cups of seeds, laying them out on a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Bake 20 to 25 minutes at 350 degrees.
To make homemade pumpkin puree, cut pie pumpkins in half by removing the stem end — if using larger pumpkins cut into eight pieces. Place seed-free pumpkin pieces face down on a parchment lined baking sheet, roast in a 350 degree oven for 45 minutes or until a fork is tender. Peel off the skin from pumpkin and you will be left with a pile of chunks that can be mashed with a potato masher, food mill or food processor. If it is dry, add water, 1 tablespoon at a time until smooth.
If you were one of the lucky ones, after planting seeds in the spring, cultivating them with fertilizer and water on a timely basis, keeping your vines weed free and free of beetles, mildew and viruses, you are enjoying the fruits of your labor.
Generally, pumpkins are harvested in late September or October before heavy frosts hit the planting area. Use a sharp knife or pruning shears to cut them from the vines, leaving 3 to 4 inches of stem attached to each fruit. Try to avoid cutting or bruising the fruit. The rinds need to be hard and firm for pumpkins to store well.
Store pumpkins in a dry area that stays between 50 and 55 degrees. If they ripen well before Halloween you can wash them with a weak bleach solution (1 tablespoon. mixed in 16 oz. of water), rinse with water and store them in your basement on a pallet or platform that allows air to circulate around the fruit. Pumpkins are a great source of beta carotene (converts to vitamin A) and vitamin C. Choose pumpkins that are heavy for their size. It’s most often used cooked to make pie filling but can also be substituted in recipes calling for winter squash.
Did you know that pumpkins, a member of the squash family, are a healthy source of nutrients, including fiber? This versatile fall fruit is a great source of vitamin A as well as being low in calories and fat. Vitamin A will help improve your vision (especially in dim light), skin health and heart health. Vitamin A also helps keep your immune system strong.
One cup of pumpkin contains 200% of your daily vitamin A needs and you’ll get about three grams of fiber for only 49 calories.
PUMPKIN SOUP
Serves 8
6 cups chicken stock
1½ teaspoons salt
4 cups pumpkin puree
1 teaspoon fresh parsley, chopped
1 cup chopped Vidalia onion (about two medium onions)
½ teaspoon fresh thyme
1 clove garlic, minced
¼ teaspoon fresh milled black pepper
½ cup heavy whipping cream
Heat the chicken stock, salt, pumpkin puree, parsley, onion, thyme, garlic and black pepper.
Bring to a boil, reduce to low and simmer 30 minutes.
Next, puree soup with immersible blender. Simmer another 30 minutes, stir in heavy whipping cream.
PUMPKIN BARS
Yields 48 bars
For bars:
4 large eggs
12/3 cups sugar
1 cup canola oil
2 cups pumpkin puree until smooth
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
For frosting:
6 ounces cream cheese
2 cups powdered sugar
¼ cup butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-2 tablespoons milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Farenheit.
In mixing bowl, beat eggs, sugar, canola oil and pumpkin puree until smooth.
Combine flour, ground cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl.
Gradually add the dry ingredient mixture to pumpkin mixture and mix well. Pour into an ungreased 15-by-10-by-1 inch baking pan.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes and allow to cool completely.
To make the icing, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, butter, vanilla extract and milk unil it has a spreadable consistency.Store in the refrigerator.
PUMPKIN
SPICE BREAD
Julie’s favorite pumpkin spice bread is over 50 years old, and tastes like pumpkin pie without the crust!
3 cups sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
4 eggs, lightly beaten
1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin
3½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon ground cloves
½ teaspoon ground allspice
½ cup water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and grease two 9-by-5-inch loaf pans.
In a large bowl, combine sugar, oil and eggs. Add pumpkin and mix well. Combine the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, cloves and allspice. Add to the pumpkin mixture alternately with water, beating well after each addition. At this time you may add special ingredients like chocolate chips, pecans, walnuts or just enjoy it plain.
Pour into loaf pans. Bake for 60 to 65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
Enjoy a taste of fall and all of the many fruits and veggies available during this time of year. Don’t forget to visit that pumpkin patch.
For additional information on gardening or to personally answer landscape questions contact a master gardener resource through Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center at 308-696-6781.
