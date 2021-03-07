Jacobson: Tips, tricks for starting vegetable gardens

Ah, the cheerful, pleasant vision of planting a beautiful garden. Hold that thought!
If you are fairly new to gardening, you will need to know a few things that will help keep you out of trouble. Even armed with gardening know-how and gardening advice, being a gardener means, among other things, making mistakes.
First of all, before placing any vegetable, herb or seed into the ground, you must prepare the soil. You can purchase the highest grade plant material available, but if your soil is not properly prepared, your garden may be doomed to failure.
Know your soil. No guessing allowed. Obtain a soil test, especially if you are using a garden plot for the first time. Soil tests measure the quantity of available nutrients and are used to determine the amount and type of fertilizer needed for the garden. The test will also measure the pH of the soil. Most vegetables grow best in a range of 6.8 to 7.2. This is important because if the pH is too low, plants cannot absorb nutrients from the soil.
In addition, for a new site, testing for organic matter can be very useful, giving you a starting point for adding amendments. I own a three-way soil meter and soil thermometer (which can be easily purchased for around $10) that help me make smart decisions each spring based on a data chart. Sarah Browning, a UNL educator whose column “Soil Testing and Amending” appears in the Lincoln Journal Star, is a great resource.
Another resource, “Fertilizers for Vegetables in Home Gardens,” gives detailed info on adjusting soil pH, and amendments without the guesswork at ianrpubs.unledu/sendit/g945.pdf.
You may add any of the following materials to topsoil: sphagnum peat moss (aerates soil to promote strong root systems and helps retain moisture and nutrients); perlite (white, lightweight little pebbles that improve aeration); vermiculite (similar to perlite); composted manure (contains a wide range of nutrients and minerals, adds to composition of soil). Do not use fresh manure as it burns young plants.
A generally acceptable mixture is two-thirds soil and one-third amendments, well-mixed.
Do some planning
Have you resolved to start eating better? Growing your own food can be one of the best ways to achieve that goal.
Your backyard can yield the freshest food, free from pesticides and tailored to your palate.
Now is a good time to plan your garden, so you are ready to plant as early as the spring thaw.
A common error with beginners is to pack the garden with as much as possible. Start small. Allow room for growth and spreading.
To do justice to a plant is to give it room to grow and be as attractive as it was meant to be.
Pick the right spot
Plant in a sunny location because most vegetables need at least six hours of direct sunlight per day.
Plant in moist, well-drained soil. If your bed has poorly drained soil, you may want to create raised rows for drainage or raised beds because wet soil means wet roots, which turn into rotted roots.
Plant in a stable environment.
Avoid areas with strong winds that can knock over tender plants or prevent pollinators from doing their job.
Soil and air temperature
It is important to use science in determining the best time to plant seeds or transplant seedlings into the garden.
It is worthwhile to have your own soil thermometer to remove guesswork. Planting seeds before the soil reaches an appropriate temperature will delay or decrease germination.
Tomatoes, peppers and okra prefer night-time temperatures 50 degrees or warmer. Rushing planting before that time stresses these heat-loving vegetables.
Check with West Central Extension for a “days to maturity” chart to help you know when to harvest your crops. Plan for successive plantings to keep your garden producing over a longer period.
Here are some tips for a basic beginner vegetable garden that can feed a family of four for one summer.
» Make your garden 11 rows wide, 10 feet long. The rows should run north and south to take advantage of the sun.
» The top 10 suggested vegetables are easy to grow and will give you a range of gardening experience: Tomatoes, zucchini squash, peppers, cabbage, green beans, lettuce, beets, carrots, spinach, radishes; add some marigolds on the end to discourage pests, attract pollinators and add some color. Tailor this list to what your family likes to eat and availability at your local grocery store (you will want to grow vegetables and herbs that are more difficult to find in your area).
» Decide where you will use nursery plants and which rows will be hand sown in the garden. Always use high-quality seed. If they don’t germinate, your money and time are wasted.
» If purchasing plants, look for healthy ones looking carefully at the root ball. Before planting, if you tease the root ball, it will allow the roots to spread and better absorb water and nutrients.
Most of my friends know this about me: I don’t like to redo things. The Extension office can also give guidelines on which seed varieties are best for our area and soil types.
» Water well. Watering well promotes development of a deep and extensive root system. Frequent and light watering only promotes shallow rooting. The preferred deep-rooted plants will be able to survive hot dry weather much better because their roots will be able to reach the moisture deep in the soil.
Generally, a garden needs at least one inch of water per week. You need to remember, that overwatering will wash the nutrients out of the soil and encourage the spread of fungal diseases.
Gardening is a labor of love for most of us, and if you realize that mistakes are important in the learning process, it will help keep your frustration level down.
Happy gardening from the gardener who is still making mistakes and still learning — there’s hope for all of us!
