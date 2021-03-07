Jacobson: Tips, tricks for starting vegetable gardens

Ah, the cheerful, pleasant vision of planting a beautiful garden. Hold that thought!

If you are fairly new to gardening, you will need to know a few things that will help keep you out of trouble. Even armed with gardening know-how and gardening advice, being a gardener means, among other things, making mistakes.

First of all, before placing any vegetable, herb or seed into the ground, you must prepare the soil. You can purchase the highest grade plant material available, but if your soil is not properly prepared, your garden may be doomed to failure.

Know your soil. No guessing allowed. Obtain a soil test, especially if you are using a garden plot for the first time. Soil tests measure the quantity of available nutrients and are used to determine the amount and type of fertilizer needed for the garden. The test will also measure the pH of the soil. Most vegetables grow best in a range of 6.8 to 7.2. This is important because if the pH is too low, plants cannot absorb nutrients from the soil.