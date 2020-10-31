Lessons on living and parenting during a pandemic

Two months into the school year, students have accepted some new norms, like masks, and are still working on accepting others, like the uncertainty of whether an activity will get canceled unexpectedly.
The same pandemic that shut down life in much of the world is still creeping forward, causing stress for everyone, but there are ways that parents can help their kids cope with today’s world.
Keeping a routine
A lot of the advice that Fran Rieken, licensed mental health practitioner at Great Plains Health, offered parents at the beginning of the pandemic has stayed the same now that we’re seven months into it: She still advises parents to maintain a structured routine and watch their kids for changes in sleep, appetite or enjoyment of activities.
“Keep monitoring that and try not to let kids isolate and be alone,” Rieken said.
Getting kids to adjust back to the school routine was tough, she said.
Lyndsey Douglas, principal of Eisenhower Elementary School, observed that as well.
“We’ve seen quite a few students who are super excited to be back and just love it, and a few students who are having a hard time adjusting to getting back into a routine,” Douglas said. “The routine is so key, and just getting back into a routine is a hard adjustment.”
She noted that the change in routine can be difficult for everyone and that it’s easy to get into a rut, especially now that parents may be back at work.
“For parents, you get home in the evenings after you get off work and you just go home and want to relax. I think you really have to make a point to do something different even if it’s as simple as watching a movie together or playing a game,” Douglas said. “You kind of have to force yourself to do those things and make that quality time because life is just busy.”
Spending quality time can impact how children perform at school.
“I think it’s still really important for families to get out and do things together,” Douglas said. “Getting out and having great quality time, make sure to make that a priority because that goes so far when it comes to academics. If they’re feeling love from all different angles — at home, at school — then they just perform so much better and they feel better.”
Addressing uncertainty
Philep Willey, who teaches film and videography at North Platte High School, has found that just talking helps the students in his class.
“I bring it up in class and I tell them what I know, and I tell them what I don’t know,” Willey said. “We try to talk about it, and it’s changing all the time. I just try to recognize that we all have the same goal — I want to stay in school and they want to stay in school. I think that’s comforting to know that everyone wants the same; that seems to have been a help for them, just talking about it.”
But even if remote learning becomes necessary, things will be different this time, Willey said.
“Last time we did remote learning, we weren’t prepared,” he said. “It’s not going to be the same this time; we’ve been working since summer and this fall to be in a better position if that did happen to keep things as close to the classroom as possible, and it would be the same classes. A lot of classes are going to be challenging, but at least kids will be in the same classes and have some consistency there.”
While there’s really no great way to deal with a football game or concert being unexpectedly canceled, or classes shifting suddenly to remote learning, Rieken said that coping skills and activities that bring joy can help kids deal with anxiety and to “do the best you can with the circumstances that are given.”
Willey offered some advice that has helped him and fellow teachers get through the tough times.
“Our principal, Mr. (Scott) Siegel, has been adamant at telling us, as staff, that this is only temporary, it’s not going to be forever,” Willey said. “That helps us get through and that might be helpful for parents.”
