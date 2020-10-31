Lessons on living and parenting during a pandemic

She noted that the change in routine can be difficult for everyone and that it’s easy to get into a rut, especially now that parents may be back at work.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“For parents, you get home in the evenings after you get off work and you just go home and want to relax. I think you really have to make a point to do something different even if it’s as simple as watching a movie together or playing a game,” Douglas said. “You kind of have to force yourself to do those things and make that quality time because life is just busy.”

Spending quality time can impact how children perform at school.

“I think it’s still really important for families to get out and do things together,” Douglas said. “Getting out and having great quality time, make sure to make that a priority because that goes so far when it comes to academics. If they’re feeling love from all different angles — at home, at school — then they just perform so much better and they feel better.”

Addressing uncertainty

Philep Willey, who teaches film and videography at North Platte High School, has found that just talking helps the students in his class.