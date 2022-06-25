Lincoln County Fair returns without any restrictions in 2022

The Lincoln County Fair will return to a normal schedule this year for the first time since 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted both the event schedule and attendance figures in each of the past two years. But the event will be restriction-free for its run from July 16 through 24 on the grounds at 5015 Rodeo Road in North Platte.

That includes livestock remaining through the length of the fair after general check in on July 20.

The past two years, the livestock would remain on the grounds just for the respective 4-H show and then leave the site on the same day.

“I think we’re just back to making (the fair) bigger and better,” said Amanda Carr, the promotions secretary for the Lincoln County Ag Society. “Getting people to come out with the family and see the exhibitors and the hard work they’ve put in all year. We’re glad to be back to normal.

“We kind knew at the end of last year that we would be able to go back to a full fair unless something really went south,” Carr said. “We had a backup plan just in case, but luckily here we are.”

Marketing plans for the event include a hay bale decoration contest leading into the fair. Individuals or groups will have the opportunity to come out to the grounds and show their creativity on the bales.

The works will then be open for voting during the fair with winners being named at the end of the event and prizes distributed.

“It’s just something fun (for the fair),” Carr said.

Fair week begins with the horse show at 8 a.m. on both July 16 and 17.

It will be followed by 4-H livestock shows for dogs (July 18), goats and goats (July 20), sheep (July 21), swine/rabbit and poultry (July 22) and beef (July 23).

The 4-H livestock auction is July 25 at the beef barn.

Non-4-H animal events include the toad and turtle races, and the wiener dog races. Both events are set for the final day of the fair.

A mutton bustin’ and greased pig competition are July 21 as well.

Area county fairs Chase County Fair & Expo 560 Park St., Imperial Aug. 8-15 Cherry County Fair East side of Valentine Aug. 8-14 Custer County Fair 44100 Memorial Drive, Broken Bow July 29-Aug. 4 Dawson County Fair 1000 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington July 15-19 Deuel County Ag Society Fair West Chappell Aug. 11-13 Dundy County Fair Benkelman July 27-31 Frontier County Stockville Fair Stockville on Highway 18 July 28-31 Eustis Fair & Corn Show Eustis Fair Grounds July 31-Aug. 6 Furnas County Fair North Ninth Street, Beaver City July 11-16 Garden County Agriculture Society Fair Lewellen Aug. 4-8 Gosper County Fair 104 Rockford St., Elwood July 24-30 Grant County Fair Hyannis Aug. 7-9 Hitchcock County Fair Railroad and Wyoming streets, Culbertson July 13-17 Hooker County Fair 400 Fairgrounds Road, Mullen July 31-Aug. 8 Keith County Fair 1000 W. Third St., Ogallala Aug. 3-7 Lincoln County Fair 5015 West Rodeo Road, North Platte July 20-24 Logan County Fair Off Highway 83 near Stapleton Aug. 19-21 Perkins County Fair 100 Garfield Ave, Grant July 18-23 Red Willow County Fair 1412 W. Fifth St., McCook July 22-26 Thomas County Fair 83861 Highway 83, Thedford July 25-31 Nebraska State Fair 501 Fonner Park Road, Grand Island Aug. 26-Sept. 5

There will be no midway games or rides at the fair again, something that has not been at the event for roughly five years.

But their will be many activities, including the addition of an axe-throwing booth where people can throw an axe at a target, aiming to hit the bullseye or come as close as possible.

There will also be hatchet-throwing for children to get a chance at the activity as well.

Other fair highlights include:

» Kids day is June 23, featuring a butterfly-interactive exhibit along with bounce houses and waterslides, face painting. A goat roping contest is at 5 p.m. in which individuals of all ages can try the activity.

» The concert lineup includes Hunter Hathcoat, Modern Kowboy, Phil Koubek and the Lincoln-based No Drinking on Grounds.

» Both a tractor pull and a kids pedal-pull is on June 23.

» Check-in for static exhibits and foods is July 19, and the 4-H bake sale is scheduled for that day as well.

