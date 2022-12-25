 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln school celebrates end of semester

Lincoln Elementary School students celebrated the last day of school before winter break on Tuesday. The students participated in “ice skating” in the gym as well as cookie designing and other fun activities throughout the day.

