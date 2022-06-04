 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet the Miss Nebraska 2022 candidates

The 2022 Miss Nebraska Scholarship Competition begins this week on Thursday at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center.

Twelve local titleholders will compete for the honor of wearing the crown and representing the state at the Miss America contest in December. Preliminary nights are Thursday and Friday with the finals set for Saturday. The Outstanding Teen competition will crown its winner on Friday night.

Tickets are still available and may be purchased online at missnebraska.org.

