Meet the Miss Nebraska 2022 candidates

The 2022 Miss Nebraska Scholarship Competition begins this week on Thursday at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center.
Courtney Pelland Miss Capital City
Desteny Miller Miss Star City
Hannah Johnson Miss Douglas County
Jacee Pfiefer Miss Phelps County
Jadyn Wetherington Miss Scotts Bluff County
Katelyn Bowers Miss Fur Trade Days
Katie Hoatson Miss Chadron
Lexi Nolda Miss Sandhills
Lexie Jackson Miss Old West Baloon Fest
Rose Seeman Miss Alliance
Steffany Lien Miss Lincoln
Twelve local titleholders will compete for the honor of wearing the crown and representing the state at the Miss America contest in December. Preliminary nights are Thursday and Friday with the finals set for Saturday. The Outstanding Teen competition will crown its winner on Friday night.
Addilyn Wilson Miss Omaha Outstanding Teen
Alexandra Thompson Miss Alliance Outstanding Teen
Ally Pierce Miss Lincoln County Outstanding Teen
Brooke Margheim Miss Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen
Clara Johnson Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen
Jasmine Ellsworth Miss South Central Outstanding Teen
Olivia Terwey Miss Chadron Outstanding Teen
Tarren Cloyd Miss Sandhills Outstanding Teen
Tickets are still available and may be purchased online at
missnebraska.org.
