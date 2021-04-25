National Donate Life Month brings awareness to organ donation

While half of the nation’s population is registered as organ donors, only about three in a thousand people die in a way that allows for organ donation, according to the Health Resources and Service Administration.
In April, designated as National Donate Life Month, Live On Nebraska is devoted to sharing the importance of registering, honoring deceased and living donors, and recognizing the impact transplantation can have on someone’s life.
“It really will enhance the quality of someone’s life, or can, and will extend the length of someone’s life,” said Paula Tadlock, Live On Nebraska coordinator for Great Plains Health. “If you have ever known anyone who has been on a list waiting for an organ, you understand the emotions they can go through and their families, and how important it is when they can receive that gift.”
Anyone over the age of 16 can register to become an organ donor. Even people who have conditions like diabetes or have had cancer can be donors.
“The misconception I think I see the most is (that they) can’t become a donor because they have this, or they had that. There are so many things that we can recover,” Tadlock said. “I would encourage people not to think that someone might not be able to donate without actually being given the option to have some information about that.”
In addition to heart, lungs and kidneys, which may be what most people think of when they hear the term “organ donor,” other organs and tissues can be donated as well, including corneas, heart valves, skin, bone and more.
Some people also donate birth tissue, or the placenta, umbilical cord and amniotic fluid, that is normally thrown away after delivery. It can facilitate wound healing.
One organ donor can save eight lives and enhance over 75 more, according to the HRSA.
While you can register to be a donor when you get your driver’s license, you can also sign up at liveonnebraska.org.
Tadlock emphasized the importance of ensuring that family knows the donor’s wishes.
“Let’s say you haven’t marked your license, but your family has had discussions with you, they kinda know what your wishes would be, then Live On Nebraska works with the family and that family can make the decision for you,” she said.
Sometimes, the hardest part for health care workers is the waiting period following that decision — it can take up to 72 hours to do tissue typing, review medical records and get more detailed information on the donor.
“That can be an uncomfortableness for us as caregivers,” Tadlock said, “because once families have made that decision, we’re ready to help them take that next step. Sometimes we have to take a deep breath and remember this is their decision and they’re OK with that (waiting) also.”
Tadlock shared a story from her time as a nurse in another state: There had been a severe motor vehicle accident, and she had to talk to a man whose two sons had died.