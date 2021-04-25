National Donate Life Month brings awareness to organ donation

While half of the nation’s population is registered as organ donors, only about three in a thousand people die in a way that allows for organ donation, according to the Health Resources and Service Administration.

In April, designated as National Donate Life Month, Live On Nebraska is devoted to sharing the importance of registering, honoring deceased and living donors, and recognizing the impact transplantation can have on someone’s life.

“It really will enhance the quality of someone’s life, or can, and will extend the length of someone’s life,” said Paula Tadlock, Live On Nebraska coordinator for Great Plains Health. “If you have ever known anyone who has been on a list waiting for an organ, you understand the emotions they can go through and their families, and how important it is when they can receive that gift.”

Anyone over the age of 16 can register to become an organ donor. Even people who have conditions like diabetes or have had cancer can be donors.

“The misconception I think I see the most is (that they) can’t become a donor because they have this, or they had that. There are so many things that we can recover,” Tadlock said. “I would encourage people not to think that someone might not be able to donate without actually being given the option to have some information about that.”