Nebraska State Patrol Trooper, canine partner 'here to support and be an asset for everybody'

The training doesn’t end there. Under State Patrol guidelines, the teams are audited monthly and must pass a recertification every year to remain in service as a team.

Rice said he has dedicated training days each week with Jerry alongside fellow dog handlers in other agencies. He also works with Jerry daily, whether on obedience or other small tasks.

“The thing you have to keep in mind is that they’re dogs, not a machine that you can just turn on and off,” said Rice, who started with the State Patrol in the Lincoln area before he moved to Troop D and the K-9 unit.

“When we are at work, we have a job to do and we need to do it,” Rice said. “When we are at home, I give him down time where he can just be a dog and run around in the backyard.”

Rice said Jerry is a hard-driven dog and likes to have a purpose, which is a quality of the breed. Rice doesn’t focus on the number of deployments the team has been called to, or the amount of narcotics that might have been seized as a result.

“I don’t really focus on the amount,” Rice said. “I mean, let’s be honest, the bigger the number, the more excited people get about it.”

Instead, his focus is on the larger picture.