No shortage of fall festivities in or around North Platte

While the weather still feels like summer, fall officially started on Sept. 22. If you’re already cultivating an autumnal attitude, though, there’s plenty to do and see both in and around North Platte.

Spook-tacular fall events

» Mid-Plains United Way and First National Bank of Omaha Chili Cook-Off, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at FNBO 201 N. Dewey St. in North Platte.

» 3rd Annual New View Antique Collectible, Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road Ave. in North Platte.

» Elizabeth Ann Seton’s Pumpkin Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 3301 S. Echo Drive in North Platte. The church’s largest annual fundraiser includes food booths, raffle, silent auction, craft booth, baked goods, games, pumpkins and more, according to the Facebook event page.

» Lexington Halloween Hustle 5K, 2 p.m. start on Oct. 10 at Lexington Hitting Complex, 1601 W. 13th St. in Lexington. Contests for individual, couples and family costumes; trunk-or-treating at finish. Register online at bit.ly/2Y6N2bF or at the Lexington Grand Generation Center.