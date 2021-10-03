No shortage of fall festivities in or around North Platte

While the weather still feels like summer, fall officially started on Sept. 22. If you’re already cultivating an autumnal attitude, though, there’s plenty to do and see both in and around North Platte.
Spook-tacular fall events
» Mid-Plains United Way and First National Bank of Omaha Chili Cook-Off, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at FNBO 201 N. Dewey St. in North Platte.
» 3rd Annual New View Antique Collectible, Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road Ave. in North Platte.
» Elizabeth Ann Seton’s Pumpkin Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 3301 S. Echo Drive in North Platte. The church’s largest annual fundraiser includes food booths, raffle, silent auction, craft booth, baked goods, games, pumpkins and more, according to the Facebook event page.
» Lexington Halloween Hustle 5K, 2 p.m. start on Oct. 10 at Lexington Hitting Complex, 1601 W. 13th St. in Lexington. Contests for individual, couples and family costumes; trunk-or-treating at finish. Register online at bit.ly/2Y6N2bF or at the Lexington Grand Generation Center.
» Rocktoberfest, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at The Rock Church, 2001 West A St. in North Platte. Pumpkin painting, petting zoo, live music, root beer tasting, corn pit, fire pits and s’mores.
» RDAP No Run, Just Fun Fall Festival, noon-4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Blackledge Park on the corner of Sixth and Jeffers streets. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Day will feature games, face painting, wagon rides, bake-off competition and stand-off competition.
» North Platte Community College Haunted Trail, 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, and 7:30 p.m.-midnight Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 at Potter’s Pasture New Camp, 2774730499 S. Jeffrey Road, south of Brady. Admission is $10, participants are encouraged to wear shoes and clothes appropriate for hiking. Event benefits NPCC Knights softball team.
» Sod Witch Trail, 7:30-10:30 Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, and 7:30-midnight Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 at Sod House Museum, 300 Lake Ave. in Gothenburg. Admission is $15 per person and $10 for a fast pass. Event is outside; guests should dress accordingly.
» Downtown Annual Halloween Walk, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Canteen District, downtown North Platte. Candy, games, costume contest.
» Flatrock Roller Derby’s Monster Mashup, 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road in North Platte. Flatrock Roller Derby team hosts a Halloween-themed game. Advance tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for kids ages 7 to 12, and kids younger than 6 are free. Portion of proceeds go to RDAP.
» Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. Oct. 31 at North Platte Baptist Church, 1521 W. Rodeo Road Ave. Harvest games, s’mores, hay rides and trunk-or-treat.
» Golden Spike Tower’s Drive Thru Trick-or-Treat, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center, 1249 Homestead Road in North Platte.
» First United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat, 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. in North Platte.
Fun, frights all October long
Halloween/Tim Burton-Inspired Open Show
and Sheldon Statewide Exhibits
Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday through Oct. 31
Location: The Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. in North Platte.
Homestead Pumpkin Patch
Hours: 2-8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 7 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31.
Location: 6459 S. Homestead Road in North Platte.
Admission: $10; 2 years old and younger is free.
Activities: Jump pillow, zip lines, corn maze, human foosball, hayrides and more. Pumpkins and concessions available for purchase.
Pals Brewing Co. will serve their beer 5-8 p.m. Fridays in October.
Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest at the Codys’
Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31.
Location: Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park, 2921 Scouts Rest Ranch Road in North Platte.
Admission: $12 per person; children younger than 2 years old are free. For a family of five or more, immediate family only, a $48 pack is available. Activities included in price of admission.
Activities: Hay slide, duck race, checkers, Tic-Tac-Toe, cornhole games, mini-golf, pedal tractors, ring toss, horseback rides, wagon rides and more. Pumpkins and concessions will be available for purchase.
Haunted Driveway
Hours: Dusk-10 p.m. on weeknights, dusk to midnight on weekends through Oct. 31. Live haunters will be present on the weekends.
Location: 3020 W. Sixth St. in North Platte.
Admission: Free, but donations are accepted and benefit the Gift of Hope Cancer foundation.
You can drive through the display or park and walk around.
Did we miss something? Email us at lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.