North Platte area programs provide mental health support for October and beyond

Beyond September, there are other ways that people can continue to raise awareness for suicide prevention.
Region II Health Services programs
» Question, Persuade, Refer Training: Question, Persuade, Refer training is a program that teaches people how to recognize and respond to suicidal behavior. Region II Health Services offers the 1-hour training virtually. For more information, call Region II Health Services at 308-534-6029.
» Mental Health First Aid: Mental Health First Aid is an action plan to offer initial help to people who appear to be in a crisis and how to connect them with the appropriate care. Region II Health Services offers training sessions that focus on adult mental health first aid, youth mental health first aid or mental health first aid for veterans. For more information, call Region II Health Services at 308-534-6029.
» Assessing and Managing Suicide Risk: Mental health professionals can take the Assessing and Managing Suicide Risk workshop. Region II Health Services offer the workshop, which covers “core competencies,” or groups of knowledge, skills, abilities and attitudes, needed to assess and manage suicide risk. For more information, call Region II Health Services at 308-534-6029.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention programs
» Out of the Darkness Walk: The North Platte chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host its annual Out of the Darkness walk at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Canteen District of downtown North Platte. To pre-register, visit afsp.org/northplatte. For more information, contact Jennifer Krajewksi at 308-660-2292 or northplattespc@gmail.com.
» Healing Conversations: A space for people who have lost someone to suicide to speak with AFSP volunteers. Volunteers can offer understanding and guidance. For more information, contact Krajewksi at 308-660-2292 or northplattespc@gmail.com.
» More Than Sad: Suicide prevention program to help educators, parents and kids recognize mental health distress in students and peers, and how to refer them for help. For more information, contact Krajewksi at 308-660-2292 or northplattespc@gmail.com.
» Talk Saves Lives: A presentation that introduces the community to suicide prevention, including the general scope of suicide, the research on suicide prevention and how people in the community can help prevent suicide. Can include additional modules covering firearms or geared toward specific populations, like seniors or LGBT. Also available in Spanish. For more information, contact Krajewksi at 308-660-2292 or northplattespc@gmail.com.