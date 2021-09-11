North Platte area programs provide mental health support for October and beyond

» Out of the Darkness Walk: The North Platte chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host its annual Out of the Darkness walk at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Canteen District of downtown North Platte. To pre-register, visit afsp.org/northplatte. For more information, contact Jennifer Krajewksi at 308-660-2292 or northplattespc@gmail.com.

» Healing Conversations: A space for people who have lost someone to suicide to speak with AFSP volunteers. Volunteers can offer understanding and guidance. For more information, contact Krajewksi at 308-660-2292 or northplattespc@gmail.com.

» More Than Sad: Suicide prevention program to help educators, parents and kids recognize mental health distress in students and peers, and how to refer them for help. For more information, contact Krajewksi at 308-660-2292 or northplattespc@gmail.com.

» Talk Saves Lives: A presentation that introduces the community to suicide prevention, including the general scope of suicide, the research on suicide prevention and how people in the community can help prevent suicide. Can include additional modules covering firearms or geared toward specific populations, like seniors or LGBT. Also available in Spanish. For more information, contact Krajewksi at 308-660-2292 or northplattespc@gmail.com.