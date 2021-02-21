North Platte man lends a hand to area's feathered friends

The raptor clamped tightly to Chris Pasquinelly’s hand and its talons went right through the glove and completely through his hand.

The work of rescuing injured raptors brings with it a risk that can be quite painful at times. Pasquinelly volunteers with the Raptor Conservation Alliance in Elmwood and rescues, stabilizes and transports the birds to the RCA.

“I had an owl we had to transfer from one box to another box and my kids were there watching,” Pasquinelly said. “It was a big female great horned owl and as I was getting her, she kind of slipped one leg out of my grip and grabbed my hand.

“Her talons went through the back of my hand and through the front of my hand and they passed one another as they went through.”

He said it was difficult to get the owl to let go.

“My kids were looking at me saying, ‘Dad, does this hurt,’” Pasquinelly said. “I’m going, yeah, this hurts a whole bunch.”

Pasquinelly got started with the program about six years ago, when one of the teachers at St. Patrick High School, Rachelle Allberry-McQuade, got him involved.

Raptor Recovery Rehab Center was started by Betsy Finch out of Elmwood about 30-plus years ago, Pasquinelly said.