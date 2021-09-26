North Platte Prairie Arts Center to host Sheldon Statewide Exhibition

The 35th annual Sheldon Statewide Exhibition will come to the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St., on Saturday. The public is also invited to the reception, starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5.

This year’s exhibition — “The Artist as Muse” — features 14 portraits by Robert Arneson, Milton Avery, Alexander Brook, Jim Dine, Christopher Felver, Robert Haiko, David Hockney, Dwight Kirsch, George Benjamin Luks, Arnold Newman, Betye Saar, Andy Warhol and Weegee. It also features portraits of artists, including Peggy Bacon, Robert Henri, Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, Man Ray and Andy Warhol. According to the art museum’s description of the artworks, artists are presented as both the creators and subjects of the art. All of the artwork is from the collection of the Sheldon Museum of Art in Lincoln.

This display will be at the PAC through Oct. 28. The PAC is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. There is no admission fee.

Other cities or towns that are hosting the 2021 Sheldon Statewide Exhibition are Chadron, McCook, Seward, York, Omaha, Beatrice and Fremont.

Artworks in the exhibition are part of the Sheldon Art Museum permanent collection. Since its beginning in 1987, the exhibition has taken art to 35 communities, reaching more than 350,000 people.