North Platte Red Cross phlebotomist saw changes, history in her time

Since Peggy Baker started at the Red Cross in 1986, she has seen a lot.
She remembers working during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.
“We were at Alma at a blood drive when Desert Storm happened, and the floodgates opened,” Baker said. “Everyone wanted to help.”
Baker also remembers seeing a similar reaction in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“The sad thing about 9/11 is that there were no survivors, so all that blood was not needed,” Baker said. “People want to help.”
Baker has also seen changes in her time at the Red Cross.
Some were small, like no longer having to wear all white, and others were larger, like dropping the requirement that phlebotomists need to be licensed nurse practitioners or registered nurses.
Some changes were most memorable in how they came about, like the day the Red Cross decided that phlebotomists needed to wear gloves when drawing blood, as a result of increased precautions due to the AIDs epidemic. Prior to that, Baker said, “we didn’t even wear gloves.”
“The first day we wore gloves, we were at Cambridge, Nebraska. I’ll never forget that, because they got us those generic gloves, the one-size-fits-all, and it was terrible,” Baker said. “We couldn’t do our job; you couldn’t put a needle in their arms.”
And yet other changes were monumental, like the end of the autologous blood donation program.
Autologous blood donation is a process in which someone saves their own blood for future use, often in preparation for a scheduled surgery. The process was developed in response to concerns about the safety of donated blood. In 1992, more than 6% of blood transfused in the United States was autologous, according to a 2004 article on autologous blood donation in the journal Critical Care
Baker headed the Red Cross autologous donation program for several years, and Red Cross phlebotomist Jolene Morgan, who began in 1992, also drew blood for that purpose.
They would often see the donors three or four weeks in a row as they banked blood in preparation for surgery.
“We could take a little more time with donors; we weren’t so rushed,” Morgan said. “I loved that program. I think (the donors enjoyed) that program too.”
The practice is still used today, though the program has ended in North Platte.
“They rarely do that any more, because they found it wasn’t a needed thing,” Baker said. “But that was a special thing we did.”
