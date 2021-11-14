North Platte Red Cross phlebotomist saw changes, history in her time

Since Peggy Baker started at the Red Cross in 1986, she has seen a lot.

She remembers working during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

“We were at Alma at a blood drive when Desert Storm happened, and the floodgates opened,” Baker said. “Everyone wanted to help.”

Baker also remembers seeing a similar reaction in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“The sad thing about 9/11 is that there were no survivors, so all that blood was not needed,” Baker said. “People want to help.”

Baker has also seen changes in her time at the Red Cross.

Some were small, like no longer having to wear all white, and others were larger, like dropping the requirement that phlebotomists need to be licensed nurse practitioners or registered nurses.

Some changes were most memorable in how they came about, like the day the Red Cross decided that phlebotomists needed to wear gloves when drawing blood, as a result of increased precautions due to the AIDs epidemic. Prior to that, Baker said, “we didn’t even wear gloves.”