North Platte’s Canteen sunk deep into Keith County’s soul

Second of three parts.

Whether they took part as individuals or communities, volunteers at North Platte’s World War II Canteen typically needed just one visit to be hooked for the war’s duration and beyond.

Passion in and pride for the 1941-46 enterprise pour out of Canteen accounts in wartime newspapers in Keith County, Lincoln County’s immediate neighbor westward on the Union Pacific.

Seven of its communities appear on the 125-member Canteen Honor Roll, with one of its smallest winning contemporary statewide recognition for its outsized devotion and generosity.

Ogallala, Paxton led wayTheir experiences are preserved in Ogallala’s Keith County News and the Paxton Times, an ancestor of today’s Sutherland Courier-Times.

Both towns, led by their American Legion Auxiliary chapters, organized to help North Platte’s core volunteers within a month of the Canteen’s Christmas Day 1941 opening.

Ogallala, which had 3,159 people in 1940, would reach a peak of 5,638 in 1980 before sliding back to 4,878 in 2020. Paxton’s 1940 population was 551, similar to its 2020 total of 516.

“It was decided to hold ‘Paxton Day’ sometime in the near future at the Canteen in North Platte,” the Times wrote on Jan. 23, 1942. “(We) would appreciate donations of books, magazines, games, cookies, candies and fruits by anyone who is interested.”

Paxton’s first of many turns at the Canteen took place Jan. 31. “Everyone attending the Canteen said it was a complete success,” the News wrote.

Ogallala’s Legion Auxiliary followed suit Feb. 15. “Ogallala Day” at North Platte’s 1918 Union Pacific Depot “was a day local women will not soon forget,” Mrs. F.J. Sibal and Mrs. S.O. Pitts told the News for its Feb. 19 issue.

Eleven women and six men served more than 1,000 service members, including a trainload of Black soldiers. The Canteen had been serving all military visitors and spouses — no matter their color, gender or rank — since it opened on Christmas Day 1941.

“One soldier,” the News wrote, “told the women in charge that ‘what makes us feel good is, not alone the gifts of food and cigarettes, but that you are thinking of us and care enough to go to all this trouble for us.’”

When the Canteen received its first U.S. Women’s Army Corps contingent on July 19, 1942, Ogallala volunteers were at the serving table, the News reported later on Jan. 13, 1944.

Tiny towns, huge effortsOgallala and Paxton eventually took regular monthly turns staffing the Canteen over and above the times when Keith County’s city and rural service clubs went there on their own.

Brule, which had 374 people in 1940 and 331 in 2020, by 1943 was serving monthly in North Platte in tandem with Big Springs in Deuel County.

Lemoyne, relocated north when Lake McConaughy drowned its townsite in 1941, appears on the Canteen Honor Roll list. So does Keystone, which the News credited with getting donations from 97% of its residents for its first North Platte visit on March 30, 1942.

Neither was large enough to appear in the 1940 census, though Nebraska’s official state highway map that year credited Lemoyne with 300 people and Keystone with 125. They had 36 and 73 people respectively in 2020.

Keith County’s other two Honor Roll communities punched above their weights in their Canteen support.

Sarben, credited with 31 people in the 2020 census and 100 on the 1940 highway map, sits north and east of Paxton. Sixteen of its women first staffed the Canteen on May 8, 1942.

“Among donations were 500 popcorn balls, 60 dozen cookies, 45 dozen doughnuts and $12 in cash,” the News noted May 14.

Sarben continued to take periodic Canteen turns. So did Roscoe, six miles east of Ogallala, which first served on March 11, 1942.

Credited with 44 people in 2020, Roscoe had just 10 according to the 1940 state map. But like many Honor Roll communities, Roscoe drew many volunteers from farms and ranches.

The News said 15 people brought three bushels of apples on Roscoe’s first Canteen day, with other donations including eight dozen oranges, 640 cookies, 18 decks of cards and “a large number of magazines.”

Roscoe’s enthusiasm led Omaha’s Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben to award the community a “Good Neighbor” award in February 1945.

It said neighbors had nominated “Roscoe Canteen” members for “patriotic deeds beyond the field of personal gains or welfare, thus exemplifying the good neighbor spirit in Nebraska.”

Crunch timeSome months earlier, Ogallala had gone through a Canteen funding crisis that caused many there to realize what the North Platte effort meant to them.

In a front-page editorial on June 15, 1944, the News warned that Ogallala’s Canteen committee had only enough money for one more monthly visit.

“The word got around some weeks ago that the local Canteen committee had more money than it knew how to spend,” Editor-Publisher Harold H. Smith wrote.

“This has never been the situation. But following the rumor, local people withheld contributions until the treasury now is practically empty.”

Smith urged readers to join a “Dollar-A-Month Club,” saying it would take 150 or 200 members to keep Ogallala’s Canteen commitment going.

It took two weeks to reach the goal.

“We are pretty poor, all right, if we can’t afford to serve once a month at the Canteen,” Mrs. Walter Sheffield told the News June 22.

Ogallala druggist Frank Kersenbrock said he had seen traveling salesmen shed tears at the Canteen when they saw what it meant to service members.

“If the time ever comes when the people of this section of the state become too poor to help the cause along,” he told the News, “Ogallala should be the last to throw in the sponge.”

Keith County and its towns endured to the end. Paxton, which started its own Dollar-A-Month Club in early 1945, took its last turn during the Canteen’s last week on March 27, 1946.

When Ogallala served for the last time March 26, its 30 volunteers threw a covered-dish luncheon in honor of Canteen founder Rae Wilson and North Platte’s “officers of the day.”

“We can’t think of letting that Canteen down,” an Ogallala man had told News Editor-Publisher Smith for a follow-up editorial on June 22, 1944. “It is the most important thing we do.”