North Platte welcomes back the Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen competitions after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The candidates will arrive and be introduced today at 1:30 p.m. at the Platte River Mall. Peggy Fox, executive director, said there will not be an autograph session following the introductions this year due to health directives that were in place when the schedule was drafted.

Rehearsals begin on Monday at North Platte High School and the preliminary rounds are at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday for both competitions. The finals are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $60 for a three-night package; preliminary nights are $20 each and the finals are $30. There will not be visitation in the commons area following each night.

