North Platte's Community Build Playground is a third of the way to its goal

Fundraising to construct a Community Build Playground in place of the old Centennial Park playground is now approximately one-third of the way to the total cost.
The project cost is approximately $350,000 to complete the playground. The effort includes a grassroots community aspect to build an inclusive playground that will draw travelers off the interstate and into North Platte and serve community members as well.
Stop and play
Emily Wurl and Tauni Morris both have young children and love to stop for play time when they travel.
“I think it really started as Tauni and I just love playgrounds and fell in love with Leathers Playgrounds,” Wurl said. “Working with Lyle Minshull (NP Parks Department Supervisor), we found out the Centennial Park playground needed to be updated.”
Wurl said the location is ideal for pulling people into town from Interstate 80.
“Now was the time to make a move and do something at that location,” Wurl said. “It feels a little bit, in our minds, like a front door. If someone is driving through on the interstate and they stop at this playground, we hope it will be a memorable experience.”
Something, Wurl said, that each time they drive by North Platte their kids will be like, “Hey, hey, remember that playground. Let’s stop here again.”
The project’s name reflects the theme and purpose of the build.
“We are going to have five days of fun in the park where people can come together and bring their tools and help us actually put this playground together,” Wurl said. “That is where we get the Community Build idea, it will be volunteers and different organizations sending members to come help.”
Another aspect of the community idea is the fundraising.
“We’re asking for money and donations from the community to make this happen,” Wurl said. “Our heart is to make it something that blesses our community and people can take ownership and pride in, and that’s why we love this model so much because it’s civic minded and brings people together.”
Once the project gets to the construction phase, Wurl said it will give an opportunity for community members to work alongside someone and develop new relationships.
“It can help someone get plugged in and get established in North Platte,” Wurl said.
A playground for everyone
Wurl said most of the playgrounds in North Platte were built in the mid-1980s to early 1990s and have similar styles. The Centennial Park playground is not in good shape and needs replacing soon, she said.
“Our vision was to bring something unique, a different style of playground to North Platte,” Wurl said. “The more we talked to people in the community, the idea of special needs and more inclusivity came up.”
With that in mind, Wurl said they chose to go with poured in place rubber surfacing.
“The playground will have elements that occupational therapists in the community and resource teachers have identified that would be helpful to have in a playground around here,” Wurl said.
Building on the history of North Platte with the railroad and the Canteen, components inside the playground will help children to learn about the early years.
“There will be a Canteen face wall with drawings of some of the people involved in the Canteen,” Wurl said. “There will be an image of Gene Slattery, the 12-year-old boy who sold the shirt off his back to raise funds for the Canteen.”
The idea, Wurl said, is to encourage children to understand they, too, can do something great for their community at a young age.
The location of the playground makes it easily accessible to families who have someone staying at the Great Plains Health hospital.
“The hospital sees it as an opportunity for families to get out while they’re visiting there and let the kids go run free for a few minutes,” Wurl said.
Community effort
Fundraising aspects include the purchase of pickets and paving bricks. Wurl said each picket is $50 and can have 26 letters printed on them.
“We really want those to be for individuals to have names on them,” Wurl said. “Some people have done really cute sayings for kids on them, motivational type things.
“We think it will be so much fun when kids can run in and find their family’s picket or their individual picket.”
People can also help raise money for individual components, like benches, monkey bars or a teeter-totter.
“We have the components broken out and folks can donate at a certain level,” Wurl said. “Their names will be displayed on signage at the entrance to the playground.”
Wurl said the goal is to have the money raised by the end of May.