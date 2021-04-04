North Platte's Community Build Playground is a third of the way to its goal

“Our vision was to bring something unique, a different style of playground to North Platte,” Wurl said. “The more we talked to people in the community, the idea of special needs and more inclusivity came up.”

With that in mind, Wurl said they chose to go with poured in place rubber surfacing.

“The playground will have elements that occupational therapists in the community and resource teachers have identified that would be helpful to have in a playground around here,” Wurl said.

Building on the history of North Platte with the railroad and the Canteen, components inside the playground will help children to learn about the early years.

“There will be a Canteen face wall with drawings of some of the people involved in the Canteen,” Wurl said. “There will be an image of Gene Slattery, the 12-year-old boy who sold the shirt off his back to raise funds for the Canteen.”

The idea, Wurl said, is to encourage children to understand they, too, can do something great for their community at a young age.

The location of the playground makes it easily accessible to families who have someone staying at the Great Plains Health hospital.