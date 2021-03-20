Owners of the Telegraph

“The Pencil” left journalism for good with his sale to Hill, who would found The Telegraph’s daily edition on March 24, 1896. (For more on Hill’s life and Telegraph tenure, see this coming Wednesday’s edition and nptelegraph.com.)

» Albert P. Kelly and family, Feb. 2, 1899-Oct. 31, 1946

After being sold seven times over its first 18 years, The Telegraph was owned by only two families during its next 101 years.

Albert Kelly (“A.P.”), a Missouri native, became a printer at age 13. He operated the Elsie Rustler in Perkins County and worked for Lincoln’s Nebraska State Journal before editing the Seward Independent in 1895-96.

He launched the Seward Daily Chronicle in August 1896 but gave it up four months later — a demise blamed by the rival Weekly Reporter on a bicycle contest that went awry when Kelly couldn’t give one to the winner.

After working two years for the York-based Nebraska Newspaper Union, Kelly bought the daily and weekly Telegraph from Harvey Hill.

He apparently worked briefly under Hill, then North Platte postmaster, before the first Telegraph under Kelly’s name appeared on Feb. 2, 1899.