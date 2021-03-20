Owners of the Telegraph

Here’s a recap of Telegraph owners after the 1881-83 tenure of founder James McNulty:
1883-1946
» Thomas C. Patterson, August 1883-June 1887
McNulty’s first successor is buried in the only mausoleum in the North Platte Cemetery — a measure of his success as a pioneer resident.
Born in Ireland in 1846, Patterson emigrated to America with his parents in 1854. He came with them in North Platte in 1868 after serving three years with the Union Army in the Civil War’s western theater.
When he died in 1929, Patterson had worked in North Platte’s Union Pacific shops, taught school, practiced law, sold merchandise and real estate, served 15 years as postmaster and three terms as mayor and helped found the Mutual Building & Loan Association.
He ran The Telegraph for nearly four years before giving up after a short-lived 1887 editorial partnership with R.F. Forrest.
“Three years’ experience has convinced the latter gentleman that there is very little glory in the business and less money,” observed Ira L. Bare in the Lincoln County Tribune, which he edited and owned for 35 years.
» James M. Ray, June 1887-February 1888 and April 1890-January 1891
Dubbed “The Pencil” by Bare, Ray served two brief stints atop The Telegraph. He published the North Platte Republican from 1876 to 1882 before selling its subscription list to McNulty.
Ray, also a Civil War veteran, became a lawyer and later a Lincoln County judge. He remained in North Platte until poor health forced him in 1909 to move into a “government sanitarium” at Hot Springs, South Dakota. He died there in 1911.
» John M. Dyer, February 1888-October 1889
Dyer bought The Telegraph after Ray’s first 1887-88 stint. He sold it 20 months later to “a syndicate of capitalists” intending to use it to promote Republican Party causes, Bare wrote. Dyer committed suicide July 3, 1890, in Ogden, Utah.
» Charley H. Hoge, October 1889-April 1890
One of the syndicate’s partners, Hoge was given control of The Telegraph. But on March 7, 1890, he announced he was turning over the editorship to colleague R.F. Forrest and returning to his native Ohio “in pursuit of much coveted good health.” He died there a month later.
» Harvey W. Hill, January 1891-Feb. 1, 1899
Ray, who took back the paper for nine months after Hoge’s death, kept up his law practice during his second Telegraph stint.
“The Pencil” left journalism for good with his sale to Hill, who would found The Telegraph’s daily edition on March 24, 1896. (For more on Hill’s life and Telegraph tenure, see this coming Wednesday’s edition and nptelegraph.com.)
» Albert P. Kelly and family, Feb. 2, 1899-Oct. 31, 1946
After being sold seven times over its first 18 years, The Telegraph was owned by only two families during its next 101 years.
Albert Kelly (“A.P.”), a Missouri native, became a printer at age 13. He operated the Elsie Rustler in Perkins County and worked for Lincoln’s Nebraska State Journal before editing the Seward Independent in 1895-96.
He launched the Seward Daily Chronicle in August 1896 but gave it up four months later — a demise blamed by the rival Weekly Reporter on a bicycle contest that went awry when Kelly couldn’t give one to the winner.
After working two years for the York-based Nebraska Newspaper Union, Kelly bought the daily and weekly Telegraph from Harvey Hill.
He apparently worked briefly under Hill, then North Platte postmaster, before the first Telegraph under Kelly’s name appeared on Feb. 2, 1899.
White departed around 1902, leaving Kelly sole proprietor until son Louis A. Kelly joined him in 1921. The last extant issue of the weekly Telegraph appeared on Aug. 21, 1924.
Albert Kelly, who also owned a cattle ranch, died at age 78 on March 26, 1950. He had remained listed as The Telegraph’s managing editor until Oct. 31, 1946, the last issue before completion of the paper’s merger with the rival Daily Bulletin.
Ranching partner E.H. Evans described the elder Kelly in a Telegraph-Bulletin letter:
“His was a rugged character. He flared, but his temper usually subsided as quickly. For forty years, whatever the Telegraph as the daily paper meant to the community was a projection of the life enterprise, industry, impulses and ambitions of A.P. Kelly.”
Louis Kelly, who started as a Telegraph reporter in 1919, became sole publisher on Aug. 21, 1946. He was Telegraph-Bulletin publisher after the merger until he died on Nov. 23, 1964.
1946-2021
» Joe W. Seacrest and family, 1946-2000
The Kelly-owned Telegraph had faced stiff competition from the Bulletin, founded as a shopper in 1932 but upgraded to a full-service newspaper soon after its 1937 purchase by newspapermen from Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Though the contest took its toll on both papers, “the intense prior competition did not permit consolidation between the two then-existing managements at North Platte,” said a 1968 in-house Telegraph history.
Enter Joe W. Seacrest, Louis Kelly’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity brother.
With the Kellys’ knowledge, Seacrest bought the Daily Bulletin on Aug. 15, 1946. The next day, he traded half its stock to Albert and Louis Kelly for a half interest in The Telegraph. The first Telegraph-Bulletin appeared Nov. 1.
The Seacrest family bought the Kelly family’s interests in July 1965, then quietly dropped “Bulletin” from the paper’s title on Nov. 14, 1966.
Keith Blackledge, a Telegraph-Bulletin reporter and editor from 1952 to 1959, returned to begin a 25-year career as Telegraph editor on Sept. 4, 1967. He retired in 1992 and died in July 2010.
» Omaha World-Herald Co., 2000-11
After 54 years of North Platte newspaper ownership, the Seacrests sold Western Publishing Co. — then consisting of The Telegraph, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, the Lexington Clipper-Herald and the Sidney Telegraph — to the then employee-owned World-Herald on March 2, 2000.
» Berkshire Hathaway Co., 2011-20
Omaha financier Warren Buffett bought the World-Herald and its associated Nebraska and Iowa newspapers on Nov. 30, 2011. He later reorganized the papers into BH Media Group.
» Lee Enterprises, 2020-present