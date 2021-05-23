Parents, directors talk about importance of foster care in Nebraska

“We said, you know, we signed up for this for a reason, let’s see if we can do it again. So we set a boundary of what we would take into our home,” Stephanie said. “I can’t tell you how many kids we have now, but they are just loved, and so lovable, and so amazing that we don’t regret our decision now.”

Misegadis encourages families considering foster care to make sure they know what their boundaries are — how many kids can they take in, what behaviors can they handle?

“You don’t have to take every kid,” Misegadis said. “We want it to be successful; we want to match you up with a kid who you feel confident in being able to parent.”

However, “they’re just kids,” Misegadis said, emphasizing that every child has “behaviors” that might not be desirable or healthy due to trauma they’ve experienced, like going through trash cans to find food.