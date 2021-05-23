Parents, directors talk about importance of foster care in Nebraska

As of September 2019, 3,506 children were in Nebraska’s foster care system.
What the system needs most, says Melissa Misegadis, foster care director for Guardian Light Family Services, is quality foster homes.
Misegadis started her career as a caseworker in eastern Nebraska, which has given her a sense of the similarities and differences in the rural and urban areas.
“Being a worker in (child welfare services) for so long, you start to see the need of foster parents. I mean, we can remove kids from homes, but if there’s nowhere for them to go, are we setting them up for success? Are we setting them up to be in a safer place?”
There are limited foster care agencies in western Nebraska, which can prove to be a problem when children need placement.
Nora Baluyot is in charge of foster care resource development at North Platte’s Department of Health and Human Services office. She emphasized the importance of foster homes.
“The foster homes are important: It provides the child the opportunity to develop a healthy emotional intimacy, trust, self-esteem, and an opportunity to learn some valuable life skills,” Baluyot said. “The primary purpose of foster care is to provide a safe, stable environment for a child who cannot be with his or her parents for some reason. We need someone for the child to have an environment that feels like home that’s best for them.”
Foster home options
When a child is taken away from parents, there are three options for placement in foster care: relative homes, kinship homes or licensed homes.
Baluyot said that most often kids go to relative homes, meaning grandparents or other extended family members might take them in. Less often, she said, kids go to kinship homes — staying under the care of an adult who has already been a large part of their life, like a coach, teacher or neighbor.
But what most people think of when they hear the phrase “foster care” are licensed homes, meaning someone who has gone through training and received a license to take care of children who aren’t related to them.
Stephanie Manka of North Platte and her husband, Robert, became a licensed foster home two years ago.
“In the Bible, it specifically talks about how to take care of your orphans and widows. Sometimes in foster care, these children become orphans, and sometimes they get reestablished with their homes, which is amazing, but sometimes they become orphans,” Stephanie said. “And so we thought that since we’re done having children, maybe we can help these other children who need homes and love, just as much as other children do.”
While the couple’s initial experience was discouraging and resulted in placing the child with a different home, the Mankas decided to try again after taking some time off.
“We said, you know, we signed up for this for a reason, let’s see if we can do it again. So we set a boundary of what we would take into our home,” Stephanie said. “I can’t tell you how many kids we have now, but they are just loved, and so lovable, and so amazing that we don’t regret our decision now.”
Misegadis encourages families considering foster care to make sure they know what their boundaries are — how many kids can they take in, what behaviors can they handle?
“You don’t have to take every kid,” Misegadis said. “We want it to be successful; we want to match you up with a kid who you feel confident in being able to parent.”
However, “they’re just kids,” Misegadis said, emphasizing that every child has “behaviors” that might not be desirable or healthy due to trauma they’ve experienced, like going through trash cans to find food.
“Granted, their behaviors may look a little different because of the trauma they’ve been through, but we almost demonize these kids in our heads I feel like, and it shouldn’t be that way,” Misegadis said. “If they’ve lived in chaos from the time they’ve been infants until they were 12 ... they develop poor coping skills because of what they’re around. It’s not always the fault of the parents. Sometimes it’s poverty or there are systemic issues.”
Her organization provides support to those homes.
“We offer a lot of support to our homes; it can be stressful having foster kids who have behaviors, so what can we do to support you?”
Who needs help?
While there is always a need for quality foster homes, one of the most underserved demographics is children 12 and older.
“We’ve identified as a need, something we really need to address as a state foster care system, is these foster care kids who are actually in the ages of 16 to 19,” said Garret Swanson, a public information officer with DHHS, “because when people say foster kids, they think of 6-, 7-, 8-year-olds or babies, which is great, but we really want to give aid to those older kids who need it.”
Pre-teens and teenagers are sometimes harder to place.
“People always have these preconceived notions of what a teenager is and what behaviors they’ll have. They always hear the horror stories. People always seem to want to talk about what’s negative but not about what’s going well,” Misegadis said. “It’s been a challenge for all the agencies — in eastern Nebraska, too — to find homes for pre-teen and teenage kids. Every meeting we have with DHHS, we always talk about what can we do to recruit homes for that age group.”
Misegadis and her husband are foster parents and take in older children, partially due to Misegadis’ dwarfism — “We take in kids who can be a little more independent.”
The independence is part of their development, something Misegadis encourages foster homes to remember.
“My husband and I had a 16-year-old in our home ... and there were days I was like, ‘What power struggle am I going to choose to engage in?’” Misegadis said with a laugh. “I’m looking for homes that are willing to embrace what it means to be a teenager, that it’s a time of figuring your identity out and trying things — that one week (the teenager is) emo and the next week (they’re) into heavy metal. I want to see that in teenagers; I want to see them explore.
“I think people forget that some of the stuff that teenagers do is part of their development, it’s normal, and it’s their journey. We just need to be patient.”
Misegadis urged empty-nesters to consider taking in a foster child, specifically an older child.
“They’ve lived through those teenage years, so they’re a perfect demographic — ‘Two years after my kids are gone, I’m starting to feel like, what is my purpose.’ Let’s use those skills of already having raised kids to help more little kids or teenagers who need raised. That’s a demographic I really want to tap into.”
Some kids may age out of the foster care system before they’re adopted or reunited with their biological parents.
DHHS offers programs that support those young adults, as well, like the Bridge to Independence program that helps people ages 19 to 27 enter society as they age out of the foster system, Baluyot said.
Coexisting with biological parents
It isn’t possible in every case, but the end goal is to reunite children with their biological parents.
“That’s our main goal for HHS foster care — we are temporarily placing the child to a foster parent and working on reunification,” Baluyot said. “Reunification may not (happen) — we do have some children who stay longer with a foster parent — but our main goal is for reunification for the child and the family.”
Part of working toward reunification includes foster parents’ building relationships with the biological parents.
“My expectation is that if you’re going to foster, you need to build a relationship with the bio-parents,” Misegadis said.
She stressed that biological parents are just people, too, who may have fallen on hard times or made the wrong choices in life.
According to the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis Reporting System’s 2019 report, 63% of the children in foster care across the nation during 2019 were removed due to neglect. Parental drug abuse was the next largest reason for removal (34%), with physical and sexual abuse accounting for 13% and 4%, respectively.
“It’s not that the parents are beating their kids on purpose — it all stems from socioeconomic issues,” Misegadis said. “I always tell my homes that most of us think we’re awesome, none of this could ever happen to us, but we’re all literally a crisis away from being in a bio-parent’s shoes. It’s really humbling and helps you to be more compassionate with these people.”
Manka has worked to maintain positive relationships with the biological parents, which has continued even after the kids are reunited with their parents.
“I know when the time comes and they go back to their (biological) mom or dad, it’s going to be hard, but at the same time, I’ve come to form such a good connection with the (biological) mom that I feel that if she has any questions or concerns, she can call me,” Mankas said. “That’s also what it’s about, too. These (biological) parents might not know how to be a parent — they’ve never had this parent background to rely on, or that support to rely on. So when you become close to these (biological) parents, they have that to back up on. They can call you and say, ‘Oh my gosh, I need help,’ and you’re there to help them, even when the kids go back home.”
