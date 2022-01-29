Prairie Theater in Ogallala gets new owners

Though the Byerses put the Prairie up for sale a couple of years ago, the Holsteins learned about that only in late September, Dustin said.

“I just said (to Hillary), ‘Hey, honey, why don’t we buy the movie theater and you and the kids can run it in the evenings?’”

“It does work better for me because I’m not a morning person,” said Hillary, who home-schools two of their children.

Still, they hesitated. She had just come back from visiting her aging parents in North Carolina — Dustin is from Omaha — and “I was worried we would be so tied down with all the businesses” that they couldn’t take family vacations.

But the Byerses said “they would step up and help run it so we could go on vacations,” Hillary added.

They’re helping the Holsteins learn the silver-screen business, she said. It’s good today’s movies are shown digitally and “we don’t have to do the reels of film like when (the Byerses) first started.”

Or like when the Prairie’s founder got into the movie business 11 decades back.

Ogallala’smovie mogul