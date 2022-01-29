Prairie Theater in Ogallala gets new owners

OGALLALA — One can’t say the Prairie Theatre has survived every challenge these past 86 years.
But the pride of Ogallala’s downtown — now 30 years into its second life — kept going while North Platte lost its movie multiplex (since reopened with new owners) for 18 months when COVID-19 first struck.
Though its twin screens once went dark for four years, the Prairie usually has thrived with its one-two combination of local ownership and valued memories by generations of local moviegoers.
It’s what encouraged Dustin Holstein and Hillary Hromas-Holstein to become the 1936 theater’s latest custodians.
The couple, who moved from York to buy Ogallala’s Valentino’s restaurant in August 2017, acquired the Prairie on Dec. 28 from 22-year owners Andy and Lisa Byers.
“Ogallala’s been so good to us that we were looking for another opportunity to invest” in it, said Dustin Holstein, 38.
While he focuses mainly on running Lincoln-born Valentino’s westernmost Nebraska franchise, “night owl” Hillary, 43, will take the lead at the Prairie.
Locals can expect to see their blended family alongside them at the theater, they said. Dustin and Hillary have seven children between them from previous marriages — led by 19-year-old Caroline, Hillary’s oldest — and one child together, Lana, 4.
Though the Byerses put the Prairie up for sale a couple of years ago, the Holsteins learned about that only in late September, Dustin said.
“I just said (to Hillary), ‘Hey, honey, why don’t we buy the movie theater and you and the kids can run it in the evenings?’”
“It does work better for me because I’m not a morning person,” said Hillary, who home-schools two of their children.
Still, they hesitated. She had just come back from visiting her aging parents in North Carolina — Dustin is from Omaha — and “I was worried we would be so tied down with all the businesses” that they couldn’t take family vacations.
But the Byerses said “they would step up and help run it so we could go on vacations,” Hillary added.
They’re helping the Holsteins learn the silver-screen business, she said. It’s good today’s movies are shown digitally and “we don’t have to do the reels of film like when (the Byerses) first started.”
Or like when the Prairie’s founder got into the movie business 11 decades back.
Ogallala’smovie mogul
Albert F. Kehr, an Illinois native, had moved to Nebraska in 1901 and done business in Kearney, Elm Creek and Amherst.
He arrived in Ogallala at age 29 in 1911, bringing experience running restaurants, bowling alleys and a billiard parlor.
Kehr’s first Keith County News ad on Nov. 2, 1911, told readers they could buy Luxus beer — “the beer you like” — at his Al’s Place establishment in those pre-Prohibition days.
Then the movies caught his eye.
“Last Tuesday a deal was consummated, whereby M.S. Shull let go of the crank that grinds out the movies and Al Kehr became proprietor of Ogallala’s motion picture hall,” the News reported on New Year’s Day 1914.
He took over the 75-seat Gem Theatre on North Spruce Street, a block south of and across the street from where the Prairie would rise. Greenlee’s Menswear occupied the Gem space in the mid- to late 1900s.
Kehr moved his theater in 1916 to one door south and east of Ogallala’s main intersection at First and Spruce. He started a candy kitchen — making his own chocolate and ice cream — and brought in live plays when he wasn’t showing silent flicks.
When local health officials shut him down as the Spanish flu pandemic struck in October 1918, Kehr spent his down time remodeling the Gem “from stage to front door.” He rechristened it the Princess Theatre.
“Barring unforeseen delays, we will have everything in readiness and looking pretty nifty and will give you your money’s worth,” he told News readers just before he reopened on Feb. 8, 1919.
Kehr also moved his candy kitchen one door north, into the building on the intersection. Later converted into a pharmacy, mid-1900s Ogallalans knew it as Buenz Drug, with owner and local piano-playing legend H.R. “Slippery” Buenz personally working the old chocolate shop’s soda fountain.
The Princess Theatre lasted until the end of 1956, its location taken by Munster Piano & Organ. The two buildings, combined in the 1970s by later Buenz Drug owners Clark and Eileen Anderson, were torn down in more recent times to make way for Ogallala’s modern U-Save Pharmacy and Buenz Gifts.
Kehr and his son, Robert, opened the West Fifth Drive-In Theatre in June 1953. A residential acreage sits on its location on the north side of Ogallala’s westernmost stretch of the 1913 Lincoln Highway.
But the Prairie, which debuted Jan. 13, 1936, was the Kehrs’ masterpiece.
Built for $85,000, its original 600-square-foot stage and 608-seat auditorium and balcony resembled those in North Platte’s Fox Theatre, built seven years earlier.
Its south wall bumped the north wall of the three-story, 74-room Duchess Hotel, built in 1928 at the corner of Second and Spruce. A spectacular fire destroyed the hotel on Dec. 9, 1974, but the Prairie survived.
It boasted a brand-new RCA Victor Photophone High Fidelity sound system, touted in a Keith County News grand-opening story as reproducing voices “without the mechanical tones which are lacking in character” and music “in all its naturalness and beauty.”
Today’s Prairie retains the stylish lighting fixtures that the News declared “one of the most beautiful features of the theatre.”
Twelve feet in length and featuring semi-cylindrical opalescent glass, each fixture had five light bulbs — blue, red, yellow, green and white — that could produce 37 color combinations “by manipulation of switches.”
Three fixtures lined each side of the theater. When later managers of the Prairie converted it to a two-screen theater in summer 1979, they rearranged them but split them equally between the smaller 225-seat and 175-seat auditoriums.
Two other fixtures still grace the back of the theater lobby. They help illuminate the Prairie’s concession stand, moved there some years ago from a space off the front lobby to the south that’s now used for storage.
The Kehrs included a 300-square-foot business space on the Prairie’s northeast side. Haney’s Barber Shop has long occupied that space, originally filled by Pouzar’s Flowers.
Stubborn legacy
Albert Kehr died at 76 on Aug. 11, 1959, ending a half-century that also saw him organize Ogallala’s fire department, serve as mayor and lead several civic institutions.
Thanks to him, Ogallala “has been very fortunate in the field of motion picture entertainment,” the News said in a December 1956 editorial after the Princess closed.
But the city went from two theaters to none in the decade after Robert Kehr died in 1980. The drive-in closed in June 1984, and the Prairie shut down four years later.
But the theater and its telltale 1930s blade sign remained. Bob and Ginger Downing resurrected the Prairie in 1992, showing first-run films as before. The Byerses bought it from them in February 1999.
Now the Kehrs’ legacy belongs to the Holsteins. They’re still showing films at 7 p.m. MT Wednesdays through Saturdays but have moved the 7 p.m. Sunday viewing to 4:30 p.m. Both screens run at the same time.
Dustin and Hillary said they’ll bring back summertime Wednesday children’s movies, a Prairie tradition dating at least to the 1970s. They also may add late-night viewings this summer, the couple said.