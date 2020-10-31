Pulling double duty as parents and teachers

Even in normal times, being a parent and a teacher can be challenging.
During remote learning last year, North Platte High School teacher Philep Willey struggled with the balance of work and family life.
“As a teacher, you find yourself on a fine line of balancing guilt of either not doing enough for your students or your own kids. For me, personally, there was always some guilt there on whether you were doing enough on either side,” Willey said. “I’m sure that could go for any job. Where we have other people’s kids, there’s some pressure to try to help.”
For Eisenhower Principal Lyndsey Douglas, that can spill over into her time with her family.
“I find it’s hard to shut my brain off at the end of the day and shift my focus to my family. They often get frustrated with me, because they’ll ask me a question and I’m so deep in thought I really don’t hear them, so they’re like ‘Mom, listen to me!’” Douglas said with a laugh. “I’ve learned that I have to make myself a priority. It’s easy to get lost in taking care of others, but I have to take care of myself, too.”
It’s important for parents to take care of themselves as well, licensed mental health practitioner Fran Rieken emphasized, offering the advice she gave at the beginning of the pandemic: Practice self-care, get adequate sleep, eat healthfully, exercise and ask for help if they need it.
When his own kids are participating in remote learning, Willey has his perspective as an educator to guide him.
“I know how much kids can hate these programs we put them through to try to keep them up on the standards to make sure they don’t get behind. Just try not to be too hard on ourselves as parents and try to leave some room for (kids) to still love learning,” Willey said. “If there’s a question between making them do another lesson and finding something fun to do as a family, I’d choose the family thing. Know that it’s only temporary and there’s going to be a time for them to get caught back up.”
— Susan Szuch
