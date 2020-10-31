Pulling double duty as parents and teachers

Even in normal times, being a parent and a teacher can be challenging.

During remote learning last year, North Platte High School teacher Philep Willey struggled with the balance of work and family life.

“As a teacher, you find yourself on a fine line of balancing guilt of either not doing enough for your students or your own kids. For me, personally, there was always some guilt there on whether you were doing enough on either side,” Willey said. “I’m sure that could go for any job. Where we have other people’s kids, there’s some pressure to try to help.”

For Eisenhower Principal Lyndsey Douglas, that can spill over into her time with her family.

“I find it’s hard to shut my brain off at the end of the day and shift my focus to my family. They often get frustrated with me, because they’ll ask me a question and I’m so deep in thought I really don’t hear them, so they’re like ‘Mom, listen to me!’” Douglas said with a laugh. “I’ve learned that I have to make myself a priority. It’s easy to get lost in taking care of others, but I have to take care of myself, too.”